 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Charging decision announced in Jacob Blake shooting
View Comments
alert top story

Watch now: Charging decision announced in Jacob Blake shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley is announcing his decision on whether to file charges against Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake. 

Blake’s family has argued against the police narrative and called for criminal charges against Sheskey.

File photo - Jacob Blake

In this Friday, Sept. 4. 2020 image from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing in Kenosha.

Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, a Black man, on Aug. 23 after being called for a domestic disturbance. Sheskey, along with two other officers, attempted to take Blake into custody on a felony warrant involving a domestic incident with the mother of his children, the same woman who called police on Aug. 23.

In a video shot by a bystander, Sheskey is seen holding Blake by his shirt and firing his weapon seven times at close range at Blake’s back as Blake attempted to get into an SUV.

Blake, 29, was left paralyzed by the shooting. According to his family, he is still undergoing rehabilitation for his injuries at a care center in Illinois.

On the day of the shooting, Blake had reportedly struggled with police attempting to arrest him. Police had used a taser during the struggle, but Blake continued to attempt to leave, according to information released earlier. An earlier statement from the Department of Justice reported that a knife was found in Blake’s vehicle.

File photo - Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley answers a question in September at the Kenosha County Detention Center. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to an earlier statement, Sheskey told investigators that Blake had a knife and that he was worried that Blake was attempting to kidnap a child. Sheskey’s attorney has said the officer saw Blake put one of his children into the vehicle and was unaware his two other children were already seated inside.

File photo - Rusten Sheskey

Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey poses for a photo in 2019 in Wisconsin. 

The shooting sparked protests that went on for several nights. Some of them turned violent, with some protesters burning businesses and members of self-styled militias answering a call on social media to travel to the city. Prosecutors have charged Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, with shooting three people, killing two of them, with an assault-style weapon during one of the demonstrations. Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon. The rioting resulted in millions of dollars of damage.

Fencing installed around Court House

Workers install protective fencing around the east side of the Kenosha County Court House on Monday morning in anticipation of a ruling by District Attorney Michael Graveley on whether to charge Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake.

Sheskey has been on administrative leave since the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation into the shooting. Those results were then turned over to Graveley, who also called for an independent review by former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray. 

File photo - Aug. 24 protest

Protesters display their support for Jacob Blake during a gathering on Monday, Aug. 24, in Civic Center Park in Kenosha. 

The state dropped the felony charges that had initially led police to attempt to arrest Blake. In November Blake pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and was placed on probation.

This is a developing story.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The National Guard prepares for possible unrest in Kenosha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert