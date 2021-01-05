Watch now: Charging decision announced in Jacob Blake shooting

On the day of the shooting, Blake had reportedly struggled with police attempting to arrest him. Police had used a taser during the struggle, but Blake continued to attempt to leave, according to information released earlier. An earlier statement from the Department of Justice reported that a knife was found in Blake’s vehicle.

According to an earlier statement, Sheskey told investigators that Blake had a knife and that he was worried that Blake was attempting to kidnap a child. Sheskey’s attorney has said the officer saw Blake put one of his children into the vehicle and was unaware his two other children were already seated inside.