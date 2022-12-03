Kids were out doing their holiday shopping early at the Kenosha Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday morning.

The children, who were selected by their own local school staff, partnered up with an officer who helped them select Christmas items at Meijer in Kenosha.

“The kids often buy for everyone but themselves,” said Kristina Dean, a school counselor at McKinley Elementary.

Kenosha Police Officer Luke Courtier said the officers often have to make sure the kids, who focus on their families, don’t forget about their own Christmas. “We have to remind them to buy for themselves,” he said.

The event, which has gone on for over 20 years, has been an opportunity for local law enforcement to connect with the community.

“Unfortunately we don’t get to see a lot of positive interactions on a day-to-day basis,” said Kenosha Police Detective Pete Deates. “And this is nothing but positive.”

Spending money for the event, which reached $150 per child this year, was donated by community leaders and local businesses.

“This is an awesome opportunity to see police in such a wonderful light,” Dean said. “Thank you to everyone who donated.”

After purchasing items, the gifts were then wrapped by volunteers at Saturday’s event.

In addition to the shopping, there were doughnuts and a variety of beverages available for children and families to enjoy, along with temporary tattoos, stickers and other child-friendly activities.

The event takes plenty of planning and preparation, according to Morgan Shepperd, a Kenosha Police office associate who spends time organizing the event.

“(It involves) reaching out to the schools, making sure we have enough officers to go with the kids and asking for donations,” Shepperd said.

The officers involved are volunteers and come in on their own time for the event.

Courtier, who has volunteered for the event for seven years, said he likes interacting with the kids.

“This is the best community event we have,” he said.

Brandie Valeri, a Kenosha Police officer, said she’s done almost every Shop with a Cop event since she started working for the department.

“It means more than I can ever say to be able to volunteer each year,” Valeri said. “Usually we see kids on bad days, so it’s fun to see them happy.”

Kenosha Police officer Gus Arellano, who has volunteered for the event for seven years, said it was a nice way to reach out to the community.

“And it’s fun to see kids come out of their shells,” Arellano said.

Kenosha Unified school staff enjoy the annual event as well.

“The feeling of seeing the event carried on for another year is indescribable,” said Diana Trammell, a Curtis Strange Elementary school counselor. “It’s worth the Saturday morning.”

Sandy Vittone, a teacher at Forest Park Elementary, said the event was a fun way to “pick things out without mom saying ‘no.’”

“It’s wonderful that police are doing it,” Vittone said. “The officers are great with kids.”

Parents and guardians in attendance said they support Shop with a Cop.

Gregory Wright attended the event with his granddaughter and her mother.

“This is an awesome program,” Wright said. “I wish we had it when I was in school.”

Deates said he hopes the longstanding tradition continues for years to come.

“It’s a cool thing to carry on this tradition, and hopefully, at some point, pass it on to someone else,” Deates said.