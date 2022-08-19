WATCH NOW: Children's parade and pedal tractor pulls spotlight family fun at the fair Friday

Papa Ron Rieter shows off his inflatable pig costume as he and Vivienne Seaburg, 6, Brennan Seaburg, 2 and Amy Gibbs walk alongside their parade float during the Kenosha County Fair Children’s Parade on Friday morning on the grounds in Wilmot.
Jillian Craig
Alphie, 10, Isaac, 5, Kolbe, 4, and Max, 2, McDonald show off their Pac-Man-inspired costumes in the children’s parade.
Jillian Craig
Rebekah Pflueger, left, and Mary Taylor, right, pose with Levi Pflueger-beal, age 2, in the center. Levi is dressed as Doug from the Liberty Mutual commercial.
Jillian Craig
Stephen Vagnini pushed a stroller with 3-week-old Elijah Vagnini and a prop of Cousin Itt from the Addams Family, as Lisa Floeter, right, and Olivia Floeter, age 9, dressed as Wednesday Adams, walk alongside in the parade.
Jillian Craig
Haley Curran, of Kenosha, pulls her son, Griffin, 1, along in a wagon in the parade.
Jillian Craig
Logan Feivor, 4, pedals as fast as he can in his first children’s pedal tractor pull event at the Kenosha County Fair.
Jillian Craig
Sean and Carri Johnson push their chicken coop float with their grandkids inside in the parade.
Jillian Craig
Nick Gerlach pedals his was to claiming second place in a competitive pedal tractor pulling contest at the Kenosha County Fair.
WILMOT — Children and family fare were in focus Friday as the annual Children’s Parade and pedal tractor pulls were held at the Kenosha County Fair.
The parade has been a decades-long tradition at the fair.
Sean and Carri Johnson of Bristol came to the parade for the first time this year and brought along their grandchildren, who were featured in their chicken coop float.
“I looked it up on Pinterest,” Carri said, explaining her float design. Sean said the float, which was a wagon decked out in hay covered by chicken wire, took about three to four hours to make, which did not include the time it took for the glue to dry.
Alphie, Isaac, Kolbe and Max McDonald were dressed as Pac Man and the ghosts from the video game.
Their mom, Maggie McDonald said the costumes came together in roughly 15 minutes.
