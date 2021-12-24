WATCH NOW: Christ the King Church in Downtown Kenosha feeds hundreds on Christmas Eve

"The greatest gift ever given was Jesus, and this is a little token of us giving back."

That's what Pastor Mike Salvati said while setting up outdoor tents and a fire pit for Christ The King Church's annual Christmas Eve dinner Friday in Downtown Kenosha.

"It's a little thing we do, but it goes a long way," he said. "It's a great outreach we do every year. For me, and for us, (Christmas) is all about the coming of Jesus because he is our hope. He is the savior of the world."

Dozens of church members and volunteers handed out hundreds of free meals Friday afternoon to waiting area residents lined up outside the church in their vehicles. For the second year in a row, the event was a drive-through event to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The meals consisted of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied carrots, stuffing, corn, dinner rolls and pies.

The church at 5934 Eighth Ave. also handed out free hats and gloves to be passed out with the curbside meal.

Bart Caldara helped organize the event. He's been involved with the effort for 22 years.

"This year and last year were to-go just to keep things safe," he said. "I like it where we can have a sit-down kind of family dinner; I miss doing that, but we do what we can do to get by with the pandemic. It's free for everybody. It's all donated."

Caldera said "people come from all over" just to have a home-cooked meal.

"Me and my wife, Tina, we're here yesterday cooking turkeys," he said. "We have church people, my family, friends, Boy Scouts here helping."

He said the Christmas season should be a "celebration of the birth of Christ" and that he feels called upon to feed those facing tough times.

Amy Bostetter officially joined the church in November. This was her second year volunteering.

"We're so happy to be able to do this," she said while stirring potatoes. "Christmas is about the birth of Jesus, our Savior, and about giving back to others and helping someone smile. It fills your heart with joy."

Lisa Schumacher heard about the event online. She drove to the church with her mother Sherry Schumacher. They planned to bring food home for their loved ones.

"It helps a lot," Sherry Schumacher said. "We're glad to get it."

Schumacher, who said she relies on Social Security, said the holidays can be especially trying for people on limited incomes.

"The church always has good food. It's going to be good. This is nice," Sherry Schumacher said. "I'm waiting for food stamps. (Lisa's) lucky she got some food stamps but they don't give her very much, you know. When the holidays come you're kind of up a tree."

