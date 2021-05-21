WATCH NOW: Christian Life High School student class project raises funds for Shriners Hospital

It was a mission Lauralei Suzanne Palmer wanted to complete more than anything — to raise funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Several months after launching her project, she was able to donate $5,000 for the Chicago Shriners hospital — $2,500 of which she raised and $2,500 that came in matching funds through a joint effort with the Kenosha Shriners Club and Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal benefit company.

Palmer, a graduating senior at Christian Life High School, selected the Shriners Hospital in Children as her Capstone Project, which included research, active involvement and a paper she had to write.

It held a personal “give-back” mission to help a hospital that helps children. Palmer was a third-grader when she was under the care of the hospital.

Palmer launched her project in January. She planned events, coordinated fundraising efforts and consulted with the Kenosha Shriners Club. She learned about the club, the hospital and the purpose they all served.

Her project featured three of the five Christian Class objectives — community service, compassion for others and making a difference in the world. Each step in her process was a learning experience.