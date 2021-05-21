WATCH NOW: Christian Life High School student class project raises funds for Shriners Hospital

It was a mission Lauralei Suzanne Palmer wanted to complete more than anything — to raise funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Several months after launching her project, she was able to donate $5,000 for the Chicago Shriners hospital — $2,500 of which she raised and $2,500 that came in matching funds through a joint effort with the Kenosha Shriners Club and Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal benefit company.
Palmer, a graduating senior at Christian Life High School, selected the Shriners Hospital in Children as her Capstone Project, which included research, active involvement and a paper she had to write.
It held a personal “give-back” mission to help a hospital that helps children. Palmer was a third-grader when she was under the care of the hospital.
Palmer launched her project in January. She planned events, coordinated fundraising efforts and consulted with the Kenosha Shriners Club. She learned about the club, the hospital and the purpose they all served.
Her project featured three of the five Christian Class objectives — community service, compassion for others and making a difference in the world. Each step in her process was a learning experience.
One of the major components of her fundraising was to organize a football game between students and high school staff. The March 11 ”Mud Bowl” game was a fun event that had Shriners Club members and many others attending and contributing to the cause.
“It was a messy, muddy game,” she said. “Everyone was covered in mud. They all had fun.”
The funds continued to grow as more contributions poured in from students, staff and other well-wishers.
Efforts lauded
Local Shriners Club President Chris Van Damme said the project was a great effort by Palmer. The contribution is an important one for the hospital. He said the Kenosha group raised $50,000 in 2019, but raised only a fraction of that last year because of the pandemic.
Club Past President Jim Gename and his wife, Joan, commended Palmer’s efforts, noting that the Kenosha Shriners Club was a top producer for the hospital.
Jeff Bogaczyk, head of school for Christian Life, said the school and the community are very proud of Palmer because she took on the challenge of launching such a fundraising project.
“She’s a top student,” he said. “We’re proud of her.”
Palmer plans to attend the University of Mississippi, where she plans to play in the marching band. She plans to double major in English and music performance.