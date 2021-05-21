 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Christian Life High School student class project raises funds for Shriners Hospital
CHRISTIAN LIFE HIGH SCHOOL

Christian Life High School student class project raises funds for Shriners Hospital

Christian Life senior Lauralei Palmer talks to Kenosha News reporter James Lawson about her donation to the Kenosha Shriner's Club.

It was a mission Lauralei Suzanne Palmer wanted to complete more than anything — to raise funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Several months after launching her project, she was able to donate $5,000 for the Chicago Shriners hospital — $2,500 of which she raised and $2,500 that came in matching funds through a joint effort with the Kenosha Shriners Club and Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal benefit company.

Palmer, a graduating senior at Christian Life High School, selected the Shriners Hospital in Children as her Capstone Project, which included research, active involvement and a paper she had to write.

It held a personal “give-back” mission to help a hospital that helps children. Palmer was a third-grader when she was under the care of the hospital.

Christian Life School senior Lauralei Palmer describes the Capstone Project she completed.

Palmer launched her project in January. She planned events, coordinated fundraising efforts and consulted with the Kenosha Shriners Club. She learned about the club, the hospital and the purpose they all served.

Her project featured three of the five Christian Class objectives — community service, compassion for others and making a difference in the world. Each step in her process was a learning experience.

One of the major components of her fundraising was to organize a football game between students and high school staff. The March 11 ”Mud Bowl” game was a fun event that had Shriners Club members and many others attending and contributing to the cause.

“It was a messy, muddy game,” she said. “Everyone was covered in mud. They all had fun.”

The funds continued to grow as more contributions poured in from students, staff and other well-wishers.

Efforts lauded

Local Shriners Club President Chris Van Damme said the project was a great effort by Palmer. The contribution is an important one for the hospital. He said the Kenosha group raised $50,000 in 2019, but raised only a fraction of that last year because of the pandemic.

Christian Life School senior Lauralei Palmer talks with Kenosha News reporter James Lawson about her donation to the Kenosha Shriner's Club through the school's Capstone Project.

Club Past President Jim Gename and his wife, Joan, commended Palmer’s efforts, noting that the Kenosha Shriners Club was a top producer for the hospital.

Jeff Bogaczyk, head of school for Christian Life, said the school and the community are very proud of Palmer because she took on the challenge of launching such a fundraising project.

“She’s a top student,” he said. “We’re proud of her.”

Palmer plans to attend the University of Mississippi, where she plans to play in the marching band. She plans to double major in English and music performance.

Christian Life School senior Lauralei Palmer, center, recently raised $2,500 for the Kenosha Shriners Club, and that amount was matched by Modern Woodmen of America for a total donation of $5,000 to the Shriner’s Hospital. Accepting the donation from Palmer were Kenosha Shriners President Chris Van Damme and Josh Zoerner, of Kenosha, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America.
Christian Life School senior Lauralei Palmer raised $2,500 for the Kenosha Shriners Club through a Capstone Project, and that money was matched by Modern Woodmen of America for a total donation of $5,000. On hand for the presentation at the school Thursday were, from left: Chris Van Damme, president of the Kenosha Shriners; Kelly Miller, of Shriners Hospital; Jeff Bogaczyk, head of Christian Life School; Jim Gename, of the Shiners; Joan Gename, of the Shriners; Jim Schweitzer, of the Shriners; Amy Palmer, Lauralei’s mother, who works part-time for both the school and Modern Woodmen; Lauralei Palmer; Josh Zoerner, of Kenosha, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America; Wayne Budwick, of the Shriners; Carrie Wright, principal of Christian Life Middle and High School; Russ and Sharon Gename, of the Shriners; and CLS teacher Karen Brown, who organizes the school’s Capstone Project for each of its seniors.

