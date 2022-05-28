WATCH NOW: Christian Life School holds graduation ceremony

Christian Life’s graduation ceremony, held Friday evening in the school’s auditorium, had teachers, students and speakers talking about the importance of God as they look to the future for the 51 graduating seniors.

Principal Carrie Wright welcomed the students with a prayer, and talked about how proud the staff and faculty were with the young adults they had become.

“These teachers have poured their heart and souls into these students,” Wright said. “We hope that you have changed since you first stepped into these hallways. I hope God has changed you.”

Valedictorian Mackenzie Volkmar emphasized positive thinking, and having the drive to change one’s own life.

“What if we created the life we desire, and that the lord has in store for us?” Volkmar asked.

Salutatorian Aiden Gilboe reflected on his time at Christian Life School, reflecting on his feelings about his next six years in school at his last graduation, from sixth grade.

“I’ve been thinking back to when we started this journey back in sixth grade,” Gilboe said. “I had wondered, who would we be in six years?”

Despite the many changes in those six years, Gilboe admitted, in some ways, he was the same person as he was back then.

“I feel much like I did in sixth grade,” Gilboe said. “I will always cherish the time I had here.”

Guest speaker Augie Fabela, the American founder of telecommunication service company VEON, talked about the rough start he had with his education, joking about the time he failed kindergarten.

“I obviously wasn’t good at coloring in the lines,” Fabela said.

He also emphasized the importance of living with God.

“Imagine what you can do when you stand with God, and be of God,” Fabela said.

Jeff Bogaczyk, the head of Christian Life School, praised the new graduates as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

“We’re so very proud of our graduates,” Bogaczyk said. “We’re excited to see them off in the next step of their journey. We’re very confident the time we’ve had with them at Christian Life has prepared them.”

