A decades long community tradition continued on a chilly and blustery Saturday, as volunteers and church members served a Christmas Eve meal to those struggling with homelessness or simply in need of a good meal.

The event, held at Christ the King Church, 5934 Eighth Ave., served up a host of meals from noon to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

It began 23 years ago in 2000 by Bart Caldara, who had been cooking breakfast for those in need as part of efforts to reach out to the community. Originally run by Caldara and his family, the free meal has expanded in the last two decades, drawing in more people and receiving an outpouring of support every year.

Their last in-person pre-COVID Christmas Eve meal was in 2019. After two years of pandemic-safe celebrations Caldara said he was glad to see people eating together again.

“I like having everyone back, seeing people and being able to shake hands and hug,” Caldara said. “It’s nice. I miss seeing people.”

The event is more than just a meal, Caldara said, offering community members some company during a season of celebration and reflection.

“People in need, they might not have anybody to sit with and talk with,” Caldara said. “We give them that opportunity to talk with people with a home-cooked meal.”

Church Pastor Mike Salvati said he’s helped with the event since 2013, when the building became Christ the King Church. He said Caldara’s work was too beneficial to stop.

“We saw they were doing a great job, so we wanted they to just keep doing it,” Salvati said. “This has been something where we’re aware there’s a need in the community, not just for people without a meal for Christmas Eve, but without a community.”

That community aspect was important to Salvati.

“We’re made for community,” Salvati said. “God said, ‘It’s not good for a man to be alone.’”

Robert Ducato, a Bristol resident, was enjoying his meal with friends. He said he struggled with homelessness in his past, and understood how harrowing the season could be for some people.

“To be invited to sit down and break bread, it’s fabulous what this church does for the community,” Ducato said. “It’s a blessing to have a meal, instead of going through a depression.”

Both Salvati and Caldara expressed their gratitude to volunteers, both within and without the church membership, who return every year to help.

Amanda Campagna, Caldara’s daughter, said she remembered the first time they held the Christmas Eve dinner in 2000, when she was just 9 years old. She recalls getting to the church early in the morning to prepare the food, then staying late to clean up and, in her case, falling asleep.

“I definitely knew it was something we were doing for the community,” Campagna said. “As the years have gone on, as it’s grown, I just know it’s this long-lasting tradition for the community.”

Campagnas said she makes sure to come back every year for the family tradition started by her father.

“It’s taught me humility, the value of hard work and service, the importance of family,” Campagna said, “and about giving back to the community.”