WATCH NOW: Christmas tree placed in Downtown Friendship Park

Mere hours after a towering 79-foot Norway spruce was lit up in New York City’s Rockefeller Center, a Christmas tree was placed in Friendship Park in Kenosha on Thursday afternoon.

And though the crowd that gathered in the tiny Downtown park at 5834 Sixth Ave. was much smaller — and featured not a single Radio City Rockette — the spirit behind the local tree project was no less joyous.

“I’m hoping this tree will bring some light and brightness to our neighborhood park,” said Maria Caravati, owner of Equinox Botanical Boutique, located across the street from the park at 5901 Sixth Ave. A. “This park is a beautiful place and brings such positive energy to this corner of Downtown.”

The evergreen came from Anton’s Greenhouse — “They gave us a great deal,” Caravati said — and was placed by employees of the city’s Parks Department.

The neighboring businesses contributed to the tree project, including Mark Wistar, who owns the House of Nutrition & Wellness store next to Friendship Park and is on the Lakeshore Business Improvement District Board with Caravati.

“I was happy to contribute to this,” Wistar said Thursday, watching the tree being secured and covered with LED lights. “Hopefully, this tree will help bring people here to see it and to come down and shop in this area. This Christmas tree helps bring some normalcy back to this area.”

Gretchen Covelli, the marketing coordinator for Downtown Kenosha Inc., was busy filming the tree placement for DKI’s social media channels and said this might just be the little tree that could.

“This tree is just wonderful,” she said. “The businesses around this park have all been rallying together, especially over the past few months. It’s really a neighborhood here.”

For Caravati, who started this whole project, watching the tree rise up in the park “is just so exciting. We really need something light and happy in our city. It’s amazing, and we’re hoping to do this every year.”

