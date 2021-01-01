WATCH NOW: Church, fire department, Sharing Center hand out food to those in need

TREVOR — They reached tens of thousands of people with hundreds of thousands of pounds of food.

The Journey Church Disaster Response Team culminated its 2020 emergency food distribution effort at the Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Department headquarters in Trevor Thursday.

The mission provided free food to those financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

“We’ve distributed approximately 600,000 pounds of food to about 50,000 people,” said Jeff Berard, disaster response team director. “We’ve been throughout the area since March, working with a variety of community partners.”

Journey Church is based in Kenosha at 10700 75th St. (Highway 50).

More than 20 cars were lined up before noon with a goal to provide food to 150 families by 2 p.m. The effort was a partnership with Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and The Sharing Center in Trevor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Lejcar said the circle drive at the fire station off of Highway C provided a convenient location for the contact-less, drive-through distribution.