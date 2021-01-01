WATCH NOW: Church, fire department, Sharing Center hand out food to those in need

TREVOR — They reached tens of thousands of people with hundreds of thousands of pounds of food.
The Journey Church Disaster Response Team culminated its 2020 emergency food distribution effort at the Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Department headquarters in Trevor Thursday.
The mission provided free food to those financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
“We’ve distributed approximately 600,000 pounds of food to about 50,000 people,” said Jeff Berard, disaster response team director. “We’ve been throughout the area since March, working with a variety of community partners.”
Journey Church is based in Kenosha at 10700 75th St. (Highway 50).
More than 20 cars were lined up before noon with a goal to provide food to 150 families by 2 p.m. The effort was a partnership with Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and The Sharing Center in Trevor.
Assistant Fire Chief Jim Lejcar said the circle drive at the fire station off of Highway C provided a convenient location for the contact-less, drive-through distribution.
“The community is hurting right now because of COVID and it is something Silver Lake Fire/Rescue can do to give back,” Lejcar said. “We are hoping to continue this on a more regular basis — anything we can do to help.”
Berard said each person Thursday received a 23-pound box of food, which included fresh produce, a package of meat and dairy products. It came prepackaged from the USDA Farm to Food program. The box was accompanied by other items, such as a case of yogurt, cheese and a ham.
“We also hand out a gallon of milk with each box,” Berard said.
It is the first time the food distribution effort set up at the fire station, located at 11252 254th Court.
“We are trying to broaden our reach a little bit to people in our community who need food,” said Ray Knight, community leader for the response team.
Berard said the team has thousands of volunteers in the tri-county area who help with the distributions. The mission will continue into 2021.
