WATCH NOW: City Council votes 14-3 to extend mask ordinance through May 27

Kenosha’s mask ordinance has been extended two more months.
Following not one, but two public hearings Monday night, the City Council voted 14-3 to extend the requirement to wear face coverings in Kenosha through May 27.
Voting in favor of extending the sunset date were Alds. Eric Haugaard, Bill Siel, Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Rocco LaMacchia, Shayna Griffin, Bruce Fox, Keith Rosenberg, Anthony Kennedy, Rollin Pizzala, Curt Wilson, Daniel Prozanski, Jack Rose and David Bogdala. Voting against the extension were Alds. Dave Paff, Dominic Ruffalo and Mitchell Pedersen.
The extension is considered a compromise from Siel's original proposal, which had called for extending the mask ordinance through the end of July. The majority supported the May 27 sunset of the ordinance based on conditions favorable to the continued decline in COVID-19 infections, including the increase in people who have received vaccinations locally.
The original city mask mandate was scheduled to end March 30. It was approved in November in an effort to stem COVID-19 cases. It requires those older than 5 years of age to wear masks inside public places and businesses in the city. Masks must also be worn on public transportation or riding in taxis, private care services or ridesharing while in Kenosha.
The extension approved Monday night will continue these requirements through May 27.
Kathryn Woods, a resident and the sole speaker at both public hearings, cited local data saying less than five people had been hospitalized since Feb. 1. She also cited the data saying that since March 1, the percentage of positive tests has averaged 10 to 15 percent, and of that number, 68 percent were asymptomatic.
Woods said she did not understand why, with the decline in numbers and cities “opening up all over the place,” the mask ordinance’s sunset date needed to be extended.
“I’m sure there’s a lot more other people out there that feel the same way," she said. "I know there (are), but they’re afraid and they’re disappointed that they don’t get any responses back from City Council members."
Also submitted were resident correspondences, with a majority who opposed the mask ordinance, 28-24.
Could be lifted
During deliberations, Ald. Rocco LaMacchia said that should most people be vaccinated by May 1, as both President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers have indicated could happen, the mask ordinance could be lifted earlier or could be amended to sunset on a later date if the situation worsens.
“People have to understand that we have that luxury to go both ways,” LaMacchia said. “Hopefully we can go to May 1, but keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.”
Siel said it wasn’t his intent to upset anyone by bringing forth the extension proposal.
“Whether folks were for this ordinance or not, they urged us to look to the science,” he said.
Siel said he paid close attention to local experts, including Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit, who recommended that people continue to wear masks in public until research and guidance was issued by the CDC “and/or we reached herd immunity” locally. Freiheit recommended the city continue its mask ordinance until it is in a “safe position to begin removing them,” according to the letter Siel read.
After the council opened a second hearing, Woods emphasized that a majority of people are healthy locally and in the state and that mask wearing would only protect the wearer.
“It will not protect me," Woods said. "I have health conditions. I have anxiety. I have claustrophobia, and I can only breathe out of one nostril.”
A substitute teacher with Kenosha Unified School District, Woods said she cannot work because of panic attacks experienced while wearing a mask. The school district also has a mandatory mask policy currently in place.
“I’m hurting so much," Woods said. "And now, I can’t even walk into the grocery store? This has got to stop. Please, please, please, please, please."
Ruffalo, who did not support the mask ordinance passed in November, said he would not support extending it another two months.
“It’s up to the individual businesses if they want their customers to wear masks or not,” he said.
Ruffalo said other municipalities surrounding the 16th District, which he represents, do not have a mandatory mask ordinance.
“This mandate … is going to affect Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day," he said. "Two big events in the City of Kenosha and in the world that brings people into restaurants (and) bars to celebrate the events.”
Mixed signals
While he appreciates the opinions of healthcare, physicians and researchers, Paff said they’ve delivered mixed signals on mask wearing.
“You know, a mask does not stop bad breath. And a mask does not protect you from a virus,” said Paff, who believes health care’s “cottage industry” of mask producing “is keeping this thing going.”
Kennedy, on the other hand, said when there are health entities conveying a uniform message about protecting the public’s health from COVID-19, “I think it’s important that I listen. It’s important that I vote accordingly.”
Prozanski said the state’s mandate for mask wearing is still in place, so if businesses in nearby municipalities aren’t following it, they’re in violation.
“We’re charged with taking care of the public safety of the people of the City of Kenosha,” he said. “I consider this a public safety issue.”
Kangas said she was in support of the extension, contrary to an online post that said she was opposing it. She said someone had impersonated her.
“That was not me … it’s just another example of me being bullied and harassed,” Kangas said.
Griffin said she appreciated all the responses and emails, adding that she has people who she loves who oppose the mandate.
As a nurse, Griffin said while many people have recovered after contracting COVID-19, there are still others who cannot live independently and continue to isolate because of the illness.
“I don’t want to wear a mask, either," she said. "But after seeing people affected and lose their lives … even though it may not be a majority, the people were everything to them."
Bogdala, the council president, brought forth the compromise to sunset at two months and in time for Memorial Day weekend at last week’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee. He said based on the vaccination pace the county is currently on, more than half the county will be vaccinated by that time. He also encouraged people who are eligible to receive the vaccine.