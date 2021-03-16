WATCH NOW: City Council votes 14-3 to extend mask ordinance through May 27

“We’re charged with taking care of the public safety of the people of the City of Kenosha,” he said. “I consider this a public safety issue.”

Kangas said she was in support of the extension, contrary to an online post that said she was opposing it. She said someone had impersonated her.

“That was not me … it’s just another example of me being bullied and harassed,” Kangas said.

Griffin said she appreciated all the responses and emails, adding that she has people who she loves who oppose the mandate.

As a nurse, Griffin said while many people have recovered after contracting COVID-19, there are still others who cannot live independently and continue to isolate because of the illness.

“I don’t want to wear a mask, either," she said. "But after seeing people affected and lose their lives … even though it may not be a majority, the people were everything to them."