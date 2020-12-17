WATCH NOW: City looks to transform former Chrysler site into 107-acre "innovation neighborhood"

The former Chrysler Engine Plant site in the middle of Kenosha is on the verge of a major rebirth.
The 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield barren for nearly a decade, is the target for redevelopment.
Mayor John Antaramian said the SmithGroup, an integrated design and engineering firm, is being commissioned to create a master plan for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, a $1 billion project.
The plan is to foster neighborhood opportunities in education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement, according to Antaramian. they will focus on connecting residents to opportunities in high-growth digital fields, as well as, science, technology and math occupations.
The city’s contract with SmithGroup is in the process of being finalized, with consultants expected to start work on the master plan process Jan. 1, according to Ed St. Peter, project manager for the plan. The master plan will define land use and zoning and include multi-mode transportation plans as well as proportions for residential housing, as well as commercial buildings for the parcel.
The neighborhood plans come on the heels of the Downtown Vision development agreement that will be voted on by the City Council Monday night. St. Peter is also the project manager for that $400 million revitalization of Kenosha’s Downtown that includes high-rise upscale housing, a new City Hall and municipal campus, a performing arts center and mixed uses for housing and retail.
Revitalizing site
The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood proposal aims to do the same for the Chrysler site, but with an emphasis that ultimately benefits innovators and the community’s residents, alike.
“One of the first things that needs to happen as they put the master plan together is, basically, working with the community,” Antaramian said during a mixed in-person and video conference interview Wednesday night.
The former engine plant site is surrounded by six neighborhoods - Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown. Uptown is also proposed to undergo major retail and residential revitalization with the affordable housing development of the proposed Uptown Lofts.
“What we’re looking at is a much larger perspective than just the Chrysler site, but the community around it,” Antaramian said. “This will have impact on the community and vice versa. So, the goal is to get input from the neighborhoods as we work forward on this.”
SmithGroup will integrate community input from earlier listening sessions and future in-person and virtual neighborhood meetings.
Neighborhood discussions
St. Peter said SmithGroup’s representatives come from offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago and Detroit. The representative from the Detroit office is expected to start working with residents in the respective neighborhoods as early as March to establish discussion groups.
Antaramian said the discussions will center on integrating the six neighborhoods into the innovation design concept of “live, work and play.”
Concurrent with community engagement, will be engineers and designers who will put together the master plan, which is expected to be finalized in June, “which is pretty optimistic,” St. Peter said.
“We’re committing and they’re committing to get that done,” he said.
Conceptual design
The conceptual design shows two proposed new roads, 28th Avenue and 56th Street, which intersect near the middle of the site. Buildings are of various sizes, but no potential occupants are identified.
The Chrysler site, which underwent massive environmental remediation that concluded last year, is now all grass, save for some high-power electrical tension lines, and a plumbed retention basin at the boot-tip shaped southeast quadrant.
“Otherwise, it’s just a blank sheet of what I like to call a green field ready to be developed,” he said.
Completion of remediation enabled the city to apply for a $4.9 million public works grant from the Economic Development Administration, according to St. Peter. The grant would support the building of portions of the project’s first phase, which includes the two primary roads and other public amenities.
By May, infrastructure details would be plotted, including roads, water, sewer curb, gutter, according to St. Peter. It will also include site development needs for early partners in the project.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2022.
Parkside, gener8tor commitments
Among the partners prompt to commit to the city’s revitalization effort, is the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
According to Chancellor Deborah Ford, the university has indicated it is in the early stages of discussing how to provide equitable access to education and training at the proposed innovation site.
Ford, in a release, said she was proud to join more than 25 other community and industry partners with the city in creation of the innovation neighborhood.
“We look forward to collaborating with the City on addressing the socio-economic disparities in Kenosha, and to partnering with the mayor in developing an assertive and actionable plan to bridge gaps in training and opportunity,” she said.
Milwaukee-based genera8tor, an accelerator program for business startups, has also joined in the efforts of the city. Earlier, the city worked with gener8tor in applying for grant funding for startups in under-served areas through the Economic Development Administration.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Kenosha in the effort to support more minority-led businesses,” said gener8tor’s co-founder Joe Kirgues.
According to city officials, the partnerships with Parkside, gener8tor and other broad-based groups will continue next year with SmithGroup’s planning process. Several educational and industry partners will be announced later next year.
Cassie Goodwin, a SmithGroup principal in the Madison and Milwaukee offices, said the firm was honored to be part of the community-based effort in developing the innovation neighborhood and “deeply committed” to helping create equitability and inclusivity for communities.
The firm is excited to put its expertise to work “to help Kenosha move forward,” she said.
