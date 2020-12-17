WATCH NOW: City looks to transform former Chrysler site into 107-acre "innovation neighborhood"

The former Chrysler Engine Plant site in the middle of Kenosha is on the verge of a major rebirth.

The 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield barren for nearly a decade, is the target for redevelopment.

Mayor John Antaramian said the SmithGroup, an integrated design and engineering firm, is being commissioned to create a master plan for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, a $1 billion project.

The plan is to foster neighborhood opportunities in education, workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement, according to Antaramian. they will focus on connecting residents to opportunities in high-growth digital fields, as well as, science, technology and math occupations.

The city’s contract with SmithGroup is in the process of being finalized, with consultants expected to start work on the master plan process Jan. 1, according to Ed St. Peter, project manager for the plan. The master plan will define land use and zoning and include multi-mode transportation plans as well as proportions for residential housing, as well as commercial buildings for the parcel.