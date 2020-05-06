Watch Now: City resident cited at County Board meeting

Rodriguez said he felt the deputies were only following a directive, but he disagreed with how that order was carried out.

"Sometimes there are orders that should not be followed," he said. "The deputies, like myself, take an oath to uphold the Constitution. These two deputies are great, well-spoken, well-conducted men. I'm not blaming them, but I am incredibly troubled by what happened."

The board continues to meet in person, as a change to virtual meetings only would require an adjustment to the rules, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez took exception to a statement regarding citizen's comments that was listed on Tuesday night's agenda.

"The part that troubles me the most is, if you look at our agenda, it very clearly states, it's highlighted in red, it's in bold lettering, that we're asking the public not to come," he said. "It doesn't say you will not be let in the doors, and it certainly doesn't say you will be met with force and arrested at the door for trying to attend.

"I get that this is a very troubling time, and we're all trying to figure it out as we go, and it's new to everybody. This is something that shouldn't have happened, outright, plain and simple."

