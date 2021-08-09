WATCH NOW: City, state officials, family, friends honor Norman Siler at Arbor Day ceremony

Despite heavy rains, the city’s final Arbor Day ceremony of 2021 drew a sizable crowd Monday morning, which sheltered under the Pennoyer Park band shell.
Family, friends and several state and city officials gathered to honor Norman Siler, an Air Force veteran who worked for 17 years at the Chicago & Northwestern Transportation Company and served on the Kenosha Transit Commission from August 2017 until his death in March 2019.
In honor of Siler, a sugar maple tree was planted in Pennoyer Park last fall, according to city forester Dirk Nelson. Earlier this year, six other community leaders were honored, including four who died in 2020 and two who died in 2019.
Siler’s ceremony was delayed so his family members could travel to Wisconsin to attend. According to Luke Siler, one of Norman’s sons, around 25 family members were present.
“A lot of familiar faces, a lot of great memories,” Luke said.
Also attending were state Reps. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, and Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha; state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha; and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian.
Speaking to the group, Antaramian recalled working with Siler.
“He was a man who had a dream, he always knew where he wanted to go,” Antaramian said, “He was a man who had a vision of what Kenosha should be.
Wirch called Norman a “union man,” and praised his work.
“He cared about people, he cared about working class people,” Wirch said.
Nick Siler, Norman’s other son, said his father was always focused on creating an environment where people could solve problems. Looking at the group, he said he was surprised by the turnout.
“It’s humbling to see all these people that wanted to come to remember our dad,” he said.
Kenosha’s Arbor Day observances also marked the 39th consecutive year that the city has been recognized as a Tree City USA. The distinction is given to cities with a tree board and a Forestry Ordinance and which hold an official ceremony for Arbor Day.
Nelson said the city is proud of the title.
“It’s just a good thing,” Nelson said, “A vibrant city should be involved with all aspects of urban life.”
Nelson looked over the sugar maple tree, described in documents at the event as “one of America’s best-loved trees” due to its practical and aesthetic benefits.
“It’s a bit stressed, but it’ll make it,” Nelson said.
As the ceremony drew to a close, Luke joked about the heavy rain. His father, a weather observer in the Air Defense Command during his time in the Air Force, was always interested in weather.
“It’s kind of fitting to have so much weather on the day,” Luke said, laughing.