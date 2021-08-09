WATCH NOW: City, state officials, family, friends honor Norman Siler at Arbor Day ceremony

Wirch called Norman a “union man,” and praised his work.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He cared about people, he cared about working class people,” Wirch said.

Nick Siler, Norman’s other son, said his father was always focused on creating an environment where people could solve problems. Looking at the group, he said he was surprised by the turnout.

“It’s humbling to see all these people that wanted to come to remember our dad,” he said.

Kenosha’s Arbor Day observances also marked the 39th consecutive year that the city has been recognized as a Tree City USA. The distinction is given to cities with a tree board and a Forestry Ordinance and which hold an official ceremony for Arbor Day.

Nelson said the city is proud of the title.

“It’s just a good thing,” Nelson said, “A vibrant city should be involved with all aspects of urban life.”

Nelson looked over the sugar maple tree, described in documents at the event as “one of America’s best-loved trees” due to its practical and aesthetic benefits.

“It’s a bit stressed, but it’ll make it,” Nelson said.