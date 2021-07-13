WATCH NOW: City to remove large, invasive grasses from Pennoyer Park infiltration basin

Those tall, sturdy grasses waving in the wind along the Lake Michigan shoreline at the south end of Pennoyer Park are going down.
According to a city report, "phragmites" (pronounced FRAG-MY-TEEZ) as they are known, can be found in "disturbed" areas or roadside ditches throughout Wisconsin and are an invasive species of Eurasian grass often standing as tall as sweet corn grown in farm fields. As such, they have taken over a portion of the park's specialized "infiltration basin" constructed to filter water runoff and sediments. The basin is located south of the playgrounds and tennis courts at the bend on Kennedy Drive.
Mighty phragmites
At a cost of about $46,000, city crews this month are expected to excavate the wide swath of invasive grasses and roots six inches deep into the ground, before disposing of them. During the course of the two-year project, the basin will then be restored and inspected for re-growth of phragmites before crews replant with native plants next spring, according to Brian Cater, deputy public works director who gave an update of the restoration to both the city Parks Commission and the Stormwater Utility Committee Monday night.
"What we have found is we have an invasive species that has reared its ugly head in the basin itself and ...it's called phragmites," he said. "This specific species, the only way to truly get rid of it is to remove it and the material it's in, dispose of it at a landfill and essentially start over, bring in the sand and compost to re-incorporate and then replant the grasses and other plantings that we want to be growing in there."
Basin built with federal grant
City officials said they aren't sure how the aggressive grasses, which have a high tolerance for salts -- its stands thriving and spreading underground via large root systems, or rhizomes, and seeds that out-compete native plants -- initially grew in the basin. The city built the infiltration system about a decade ago through a $300,000 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency -- Great Lakes National Program office.
"Because we did this with a grant, we're required through the grant to maintain the basin's functional integrity. It is possible with this invasive species that integrity will be compromised at some point if we don't do anything," Cater said. "Ultimately, we could be paying back money from that grant because we're not maintaining the grant agreement."
In Kenosha, storm water runoff from about 30 acres of urbanized land is collected in the city's storm sewers. Before the basin was built, that runoff had been discharged directly onto the beach at Pennoyer.
Currently, storm water is diverted into the basin, and can carry in it salts and other soil contaminants. The basin's native plants are intended to filter the water allowing it to then infiltrate the soil. However, phragmites can interfere with the system and must be removed, according to Cater.
"At the moment, it's not the entire basin ... we're trying to catch this before it expands any further," he said. "This essentially will be a two-year project because before we plant, we want to make sure nothing comes back."
Presence a mystery
In the spring, city street and parks crews will examine whether they were successful in removing the phragmites.
"Next spring, we'll be doing some of the natural planting that should be there to help the basin's integrity," he said.
The removal and restoration will be funded through general operating funds in the storm water utility budget, according to Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo wondered how the phragmites grew and spread in the basin.
"A bird could've brought it. It could've come through the storm sewer system, it could've blown in. There's multiple ways it could've gotten there. We don't know how it got there," said Cater. "We just know that it's there."