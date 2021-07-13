WATCH NOW: City to remove large, invasive grasses from Pennoyer Park infiltration basin

Those tall, sturdy grasses waving in the wind along the Lake Michigan shoreline at the south end of Pennoyer Park are going down.

According to a city report, "phragmites" (pronounced FRAG-MY-TEEZ) as they are known, can be found in "disturbed" areas or roadside ditches throughout Wisconsin and are an invasive species of Eurasian grass often standing as tall as sweet corn grown in farm fields. As such, they have taken over a portion of the park's specialized "infiltration basin" constructed to filter water runoff and sediments. The basin is located south of the playgrounds and tennis courts at the bend on Kennedy Drive.

Mighty phragmites

At a cost of about $46,000, city crews this month are expected to excavate the wide swath of invasive grasses and roots six inches deep into the ground, before disposing of them. During the course of the two-year project, the basin will then be restored and inspected for re-growth of phragmites before crews replant with native plants next spring, according to Brian Cater, deputy public works director who gave an update of the restoration to both the city Parks Commission and the Stormwater Utility Committee Monday night.