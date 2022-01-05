 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Civil War Museum exhibit tells the stories of foreign-born Union soldiers

KENOSHA — Though the Civil War Museum covers a long-ago era, Doug Dammann hopes visitors feel a personal connection to its exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War.”

The exhibit, running through Jan. 16, focuses on the foreign-born men who served in the Union Army, a number that grew to 25% of the total Union forces.

“We focused on individuals who came here from all over the world,” said Dammann, the Kenosha Public Museums’ education coordinator. “No matter where their family history is from, they can see themselves in this exhibit.”

Museum staffers spent several months doing research for the exhibit.

The men’s stories “are told in panels on the gallery’s walls. You learn about their journeys to America and whether or not they survived the war,” said Gina Radandt, collections curator for the museums.

The biggest surprise for Dammann, who also did research for the exhibit, “is the stories of the African-born men who served in the Union Army. I had never heard those stories before.”

Those Africans, Dammann explained, “were never enslaved. They were mostly sailors who came to U.S. ports and ended up enlisting. Their stories are detailed in the National Archives, which was a great resource for us.”

Foreign-born soldiers in the Union Army, he said “came in big numbers from Germany and Ireland, but we also have stories of soldiers from China, the Philippines, Poland, Hungary and Cuba. Those are places people don’t think of during the Civil War.”

Creating the exhibit

The exhibit, which opened in December of 2020, features graphics, installation and research done by museum staffers, working under COVID-19 restrictions.

“The museum closed for a while” in 2020, Radandt said. “We were scattered as a staff but really came together for this project.”

She added that the local museum’s collection “really speaks to this story. We have a lot of artifacts that fit the focus on immigrants, plus it really relates to conversations that have been going on in our country in the past few years. We don’t get political, however; we keep the exhibit to its time frame.”

Why serve?

The huge numbers of newly arrived immigrants signing up to serve in the Union Army begs the question: Why would these men take on this dangerous endeavor?

“We found different reasons for these men to serve,” Dammann said. “Some men served because they wanted to help their adopted country; others were very much against slavery. And there was a financial consideration, too. They were paid to serve and would have money to send home.”

Dammann said recruiters also played to feelings of national pride.

“One Scandinavian group appealed to men by saying ‘are we going to sit back and let the Irish and English serve’? They stressed personal honor. Also, some men saw this as a chance for an adventure.”

Sights and sounds

When visitors walk into the second-floor gallery at the museum, “they are immersed into this world,” Dammann said. “We really wanted a ‘wow’ factor.”

The gallery’s entryway features murals depicting the busy Brooklyn, N.Y., harbor, circa 1860, with immigrants arriving by ship. Not only do you see this scene, however; you hear it, too.

“You hear the sounds of the docks,” Dammann said. “And you hear voices speaking in different languages as they step onto the busy docks. It’s the kind of comments you hear in airports filled with travelers.

The voices, Dammann said, “were recorded over Zoom, using family members and local people. You’ll hear comments in Spanish, Italian, German and Swedish, which gives it a real international flavor as soon as you enter the exhibit.”

“It draws you into the chaos of all these immigrants arriving and filling the docks,” Dammann added.

Artifacts in the exhibit include photos of the soldiers, textiles, a uniform (that belonged to Racine native Frederick Malish) and even “a German language newspaper from that time,” Dammann said.

Some of the items, Radandt said, “are being showcased for the first time. We’re very pleased with this exhibit. It’s a great story to tell, and we’re proud to tell it.”

If you go

What: "Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War" 

When: Open through Sunday, Jan. 16

Where: Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. (on the second floor)

About the exhibit: Immigrants have played a vital role in the American military since the founding of our country. From the beginning of the Civil War in 1861 to its end in 1865, foreign-born men made up one-quarter of the Federal army. In this exhibit, created by the Civil War Museum staff, military records and personal narratives of Union veterans explain why so many men from so many places joined the Union Army.

Museum's hours: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission: General museum admission is free. There is a fee for the museum's "Fiery Trial" permanent exhibit and the "Seeing the Elephant" 360-degree film ($5 for Kenosha and Somers residents; $9 general admission; free for ages 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult).

Accessibility: The museum is handicap accessible, and visitors are welcome to bring their own wheelchair, walker or other device. The museum has one wheelchair that can be checked out for use during a visit.

More information: 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

Trading cards

The Civil War Museum's new second floor Resource Center — a space designed “for families to put those phones down and interact with each other,” according to museum official Doug Dammann — features free "trading cards" telling the stories of immigrant soldiers in the Civil War.

For example, visitors can grab a card of "The OG: Original Garibaldi," and read the back to find out how Italian Gen. Guiseppe Garibaldi escaped from a death sentence, sailed to New York City and, eventually, offered to help President Abraham Lincoln win the Civil War. (He also made candles. Garibaldi, not Lincoln).

Another trading card ("The Great Escape") tells the tale of Joseph Karge, who fled Poland after a failed revolution. He served in the Civil War and stayed in the Army until 1871, when he left and became a professor of literature at Princeton University. Actually, his own life's story would have made a terrific novel!

The Resource Center — open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday — also features a dress-up area stocked with frontier clothing (including hoop skirts!) and military uniforms; a schoolhouse area; and Civil War era games, including pick-up sticks, Dominos and Shut the Box, a classic dice game.

“We invite people to come in, play, try on clothes and have fun,” Dammann said. “This area was more of a library, but now the focus is on interactive play.” 

Admission is free.

