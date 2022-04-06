WATCH NOW: "Clue: On Stage" at Central High School

When it comes to board games, the cast members of Central High School’s latest show are hardly “Clue”-less.

Students performing in “Clue: On Stage” — based on the murder mystery game created by a British couple during World War II — have all played Clue, either in its classic form with players moving around the board or the online version.

Cori Wallace — who is playing Mrs. Peacock — feels right at home among the murder suspects gathered in the Clue mansion.

“I’m a huge true crime fan. My skills are honed,” she said during a rehearsal break at the school.

Those skills are why she usually wins when playing the board game that inspired a 1985 film and the play. (“I have a system,” she said, though we promised not to reveal any details.)

Her character “is a bit hysterical. She’s always screaming and falling down,” Wallace said.

As Mrs. White — a widow who might have murdered her five husbands — Vivian Dufek gets to play “a mysterious character. She has a great presence on stage.”

Like Wallace, Dufek loves to solve mysteries.

This is her sixth show at Central “and it’s one of our best,” Dufek said. “The cast is really great, and the story will keep people guessing until the end.”

Amanda Palmen has been practicing a French accent for her role as Yvette, the maid at the “Clue” mansion.

“The description actually says ‘sexy French maid,’” she said with a laugh. “It’s in the script!”

Also, her accent is deliberately over-the-top — in the spirit of the tongue-in-cheek nature of the play — “which makes it really fun,” she said.

Audience members will also hear a British accent, thanks to Wadsworth, the very proper butler.

As Wadsworth, James Talbert wears a tuxedo for the whole play.

“I look sharp,” he said of the role. “He’s the driving force in the mystery, and he changes during the show, which is fun to play.”

Talbert is a huge fan of the classic Clue board game — “we played the game so much we ran out of the Clue sheets and had to use plain paper” — and the movie version of the story. Without giving too much away, Talbert hinted that his character “has a big secret that might be revealed at the end. Stay tuned.”

Hayley Anderson, who plays the Singing Telegram Girl, rivals Talbert for playing the board game Clue.

“We played the game at my grandma’s house,” she said. “It was either Clue or Sequence.”

The woman in red on stage is, of course, Miss Scarlet, played here by Tori Parrish.

Her character, she said, “is a very fun role. She cheerfully admits to all her bad deeds and makes fun of everybody else.”

Audience members, she said, “will have a really fun time. This show is so much fun, we struggle not to break character in a scene and not start laughing.”

Speaking of laughter, Wyatt Shaffer “loves to be the comic relief.”

He’s playing Colonel Mustard, who he calls “a fan favorite. He’s a fun role because he thinks he knows everything but, in reality, he’s kind of dumb.”

As Professor Plum, Mason Dreyer is taking on a character “who is out of my comfort zone,” he said. “Plum is rather stiff and formal, but he’s also kind of a player.”

While Brandon Gorsuch plays Mr. Green in this production, he tries to play the board game as Colonel Mustard. (He really is a fan favorite.)

“But when I play the game from now on,” he vows, “I will be Mr. Green.”

