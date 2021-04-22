WATCH NOW: Coalition rallies in Kenosha for gun legislation reform

One by one in Alford Park South on Wednesday, just a short distance from last week's triple homicide at The Somers House, the speakers gave a similar tale.

The overriding message? Change when it comes to gun legislation is long overdue.

And for many who spoke during a rally organized by the 80% Coalition, based out of Franklin, this issue is more than personal.

Local leaders, Carthage students and the son of a victim of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin shooting in 2012, all took turns at the microphone to spread their message and the hope that the recent surge of mass shootings across the country will finally be enough to effect real change.

"The events of this (last) Sunday were truly tragic," 80% Coalition President and Chairman Darryl Morin said. "... From Austin to Atlanta, to Indianapolis to Bolder and to so many more, families and communities have forever been changed by gun violence and the grief, the sorrow and the financial hardship that it brings.

"But we, together, today, we remember. We come together to remember to heal and to act so that no other family is put through the shock, this pain and the sorrow of gun violence."