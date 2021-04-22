WATCH NOW: Coalition rallies in Kenosha for gun legislation reform

One by one in Alford Park South on Wednesday, just a short distance from last week's triple homicide at The Somers House, the speakers gave a similar tale.
The overriding message? Change when it comes to gun legislation is long overdue.
And for many who spoke during a rally organized by the 80% Coalition, based out of Franklin, this issue is more than personal.
Local leaders, Carthage students and the son of a victim of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin shooting in 2012, all took turns at the microphone to spread their message and the hope that the recent surge of mass shootings across the country will finally be enough to effect real change.
"The events of this (last) Sunday were truly tragic," 80% Coalition President and Chairman Darryl Morin said. "... From Austin to Atlanta, to Indianapolis to Bolder and to so many more, families and communities have forever been changed by gun violence and the grief, the sorrow and the financial hardship that it brings.
"But we, together, today, we remember. We come together to remember to heal and to act so that no other family is put through the shock, this pain and the sorrow of gun violence."
On the Coalition's website, it lists closing background check loopholes and the passing of legislation that would allow law enforcement or a family member to petition the court if they believe a firearm is a danger to an individual as its two main driving forces.
"Today, we come together as allies, partners and members of the coalition to call for these legislative and funding changes to make a difference so that this will never happen again," Morin said.
Mass shootings, which are defined as an incident when four or more people are shot, wounded or killed, have continued to rock the nation in 2021.
Since the turn of the calendar, there have been at least 150, according to cnn.com. Since March 16, there have been at least 50, and in just the past seven days, there have been four, including the one Sunday in Somers.
Close to home
With its location not even a half-mile away, the shooting left the Carthage College community stunned, two of its students told the crowd at Alford Park.
Freshman Tyler Kelly, who has been involved with the Coalition since it was formed a year ago, urged those in attendance to do their part to change the narrative.
"To say this was hard on the Carthage community was certainly an understatement," Kelly said. "The entire Carthage community mourns. There's one thing we need to remember. This is not normal.
"There's something that stuck with me. It just feels that the community is moving on. As Americans, we've accepted gun violence as a reality and as normalcy, and this isn't true."
Kelly left the crowd with a challenge.
"I would challenge you all to imagine what a better normal would be like," he said. "Close your eyes and think about the country and the community you wish to live in. Now open your eyes and continue fighting to make that imagined reality the one you want all of us to live in."
Carthage senior Sareena Volkman, who said she grew up in Chicago where students were exposed to gun violence and daily security checks in school, thought back to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 that left 26 people dead, including 20 children between 6 and 7 years old and six teachers.
"Most people thought Sandy Hook would be the turning point," Volkman said. "When 20 kindergarten-aged children and six of their teachers were shot, that was supposed to be the wake-up call.
"Those kids would have entered their teenage years this year, but nearly a decade later, we have little to no change."
Remembering victims
The Rev. Dr. Monica Cummings, assistant minister of pastoral care at Kenosha's Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, said she's a gun owner and has a concealed carry permit — but urged the passing of legislative reform to bring the violence to an end.
Having lived in public housing in southwestern Philadelphia, Cummings said she's seen gun violence first hand.
"I continue to feel the loss of friends and family members killed by gun violence," she said.
Cummings took a moment to remember the three men killed Sunday: Cedric Gaston, 24; Atkeem Stevenson, 26; and Kevin Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha. Rakayo Vinson, of Racine, has been charged with all three deaths, along with three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for wounding three others after a fist fight at the tavern.
"Sedrick, Atkeem and Kevin are not just statistics to me," Cummings said. "They are someone's nephew, someone's cousin and friend. There are people grieving their loss at this very moment, and my heart breaks for them because I remember."