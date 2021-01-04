WATCH NOW: Colleges to pilot courses with Kenosha Unified high schools to tap potential teaching talent

“For Kenosha Unified, we’re facing somewhat of a teacher shortage, especially in certain content areas,” said Ormseth.

According to the district’s website, instructional areas of high need at all levels include: early education, English as a Second Language, family and consumer sciences, special education, student support, technical education and world languages. Library media specialists, math and science teachers are especially in demand at the middle and high school levels.

Gauging interest in teaching at a young age and identifying students who want to enter the profession is one way to help increase the pool of future teachers, especially, locally, educators said.

“When you’re at a school and you ask a child what they want to be when they grow up, oftentimes they tell you ‘a teacher.’ But we don’t have those numbers going into the profession,” Ormseth said.

The Rising Educators program is one way to help boost those numbers.

“I think we want as many (local students) coming into the teaching program as we can get,” said James.

In addition, educators said they want to increase diversity among teachers by promoting the program in the schools.