WATCH NOW: Come together: Music is a natural healer

Universal language

As humanity’s one universal language, music speaks to everyone.

“Our greatest joys and deepest sorrows are expressed through the arts,” the group said. “Music reminds us that no matter what our age, color, religion or sexual preference, as human beings, we all feel. We grieve, we celebrate, we love. Those universal feelings connect us.”

The Kenosha Symphony had been looking for ways to connect with a more diverse audience, and this partnership with the Mahone Fund will help that initiative, the parties said.

“With the civil unrest our community experienced this past year, we thought it was more important than ever that we put together musical events that not only bring people together to enjoy music but also to foster important conversations.”

While “the issues that Kenosha faces are quite important,” they added, “what better way to address them in a manner that is fun and restorative?”

The ultimate goal of this collaboration — in addition to having fun and creating music together — is to “foster change through understanding. These difficult but critical conversations need to occur in order for people to better understand each other.