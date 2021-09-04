WATCH NOW: Come together: Music is a natural healer

When looking for ways to bring people together — and create stronger community bonds — music has a unique role to play.
Kenosha Symphony board members Julia Nowicki, Heather Kamikawa and Roberta Puntillo shared these comments about that unique role, along with Tim Mahone of the Mahone Fund.
The symphony has teamed up with the Mahone Fund to connect the local music organization with a more diverse community.
“Music and the arts unify people because we share a common thread as we listen and experience together the transformative power of music,” they said. “With so much that divides us these days, we need to focus on the things that bring us together, and music so naturally does that.”
Love of music
Quite simply: “Everyone enjoys music. It doesn’t matter what a person’s background is or what his or her politics are, we can all enjoy the same music. Music speaks to us directly. There is no need for any filters or explanations.”
Even better, they added, is listening to music together.
“Listening to the same music in the same room reminds people that they can overcome their differences and enjoy something that they have in common. So it seems that music is an effortless way to get people together.”
Universal language
As humanity’s one universal language, music speaks to everyone.
“Our greatest joys and deepest sorrows are expressed through the arts,” the group said. “Music reminds us that no matter what our age, color, religion or sexual preference, as human beings, we all feel. We grieve, we celebrate, we love. Those universal feelings connect us.”
The Kenosha Symphony had been looking for ways to connect with a more diverse audience, and this partnership with the Mahone Fund will help that initiative, the parties said.
“With the civil unrest our community experienced this past year, we thought it was more important than ever that we put together musical events that not only bring people together to enjoy music but also to foster important conversations.”
While “the issues that Kenosha faces are quite important,” they added, “what better way to address them in a manner that is fun and restorative?”
The ultimate goal of this collaboration — in addition to having fun and creating music together — is to “foster change through understanding. These difficult but critical conversations need to occur in order for people to better understand each other.
“Much of the problem behind racial tensions stems from misinformation, a lack of knowledge and inherent biases that we all carry,” they added. “We are by no means suggesting that these conversations are going to ‘fix’ everything. But they are a great starting point that we hope will inspire the necessary change our community needs.”
Looking to the future
The group is hopeful this partnership leads to bigger and better things for the symphony and the community as a whole — particularly, the younger generation.
“Anything is possible through music and communication through the arts,” they said. “The youth of our community are able to make emotional connections with our history and begin to tell their own stories through music and creative expression.”
As for actual events, the partnership kicked off with the symphony’s sponsorship of the KUSD High School Summer Strings’ Aug. 21 performance at the Mahone Fund’s HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival.
“We are discussing a number of events throughout the coming year,” they added. “Big events, small events, events in the schools, events in different parts of the community, events with the entire symphony orchestra, events with just a few members of the KSO and more. We are anxious to see how we are received and how things will evolve.”