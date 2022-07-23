WATCH NOW: Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour stops at Kenosha airport

The Commemorative Air Force AirPower History Tour — a national tour featuring historic World War II aircraft — stopped at the Kenosha Regional Airport this week and drew hundreds of spectators.

The rare aircraft arrived at the local airport, 9894 52nd St., on Wednesday and remained here over the weekend.

The event included cockpit tours and airplane rides available to the public. Attending aircraft included the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, the B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, the T-6 Texan and a Boeing Stearman.

The B-29/B-24 Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force brings together the aircraft, pilots and crews from more than 70 CAF units across the country to create the AirPower Squadron. The organization describes it as “an ever-changing assortment of military aircraft touring together to bring the sights, sounds and smells of World War II aviation history to audiences across the United States.”

Tour leader Pam Pedron said such events also help descendants of WWII-era soldiers or aircraft maintenance workers better understand what their grandparents experienced.

“It’s really touching,” Pedron said. “A lot of people will buy rides, because we takes riders on these aircraft, and they want to sit in the seat where their loved one sat in- like a gunner or navigator or radio operator (seat). It brings tears to my eyes and they get vert teary, too. It’s really an experience.”

The tours also educate young people about those who served and sacrificed during WWII.

“Our motto is to educate, inspire and honor those from WWII,” Pedron said.

Florence Klappa, 102, of Kenosha, got to touch the B-29 named “FIFI” during the AirPower History Tour on Saturday. Klappa’s late husband, Roger, performed engine maintenance on the plane made at the end of WWII and returned to active duty in 1953. He flew on the plane countless times and never flew again after his last flight on FIFI. This was the first time Klappa saw the plane in person.

“I got close enough to touch it,” Klappa said, adding “you have no idea” how it felt to be so close to the aircraft.

Klappa’s great-great-grandson Collin Jacobson was also in attendance. The boy wore a “Top Gun” t-shirt and brought a toy fighter plane with him. He wants to be a pilot when he grows up.

“I want to be a fighter pilot,” he said, adding it’s “pretty cool” his great-great grandfather worked on FIFI.