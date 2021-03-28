WATCH NOW: Community garden looking to raise $18,000 for tractor and tiller to increase harvest donations

The organizer of a grassroots community garden is seeking monetary donations to purchase a three-point hitch tractor with tiller, which has the potential of doubling the harvest of produce to donate to local food banks and soup kitchens and other similar groups this year.
Andy Berg, executive director of the Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha, is looking to raise about $18,000 to purchase the equipment. The campaign to raise money for the John Deere tractor and tiller, began two weeks ago and has so far garnered about third of the donations needed, he said.
“We’ve raised about $6,000 right now,” said Berg, whose organization began as a single 16-by-70 – foot plot at 4405 31st Ave. has since expanded with a total of six community gardens and is adding a seventh location. Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha grows and donates about 1,000 pounds of produce annually and has fed many as 160,000 people since its inception eight years ago, he said.
A $4,000 match
Last week, Bear Realty, a local real estate and development firm, issued a challenge to Berg, its representatives saying that they would match up to about $4,000 to help them acquire the needed equipment. With the maximum match, the garden would have about $14,000 and would have a remaining $4,000 to raise.
The group would be using the new tractor and tiller at the new location, a quarter-acre parcel at the southeast corner of 57th Street and 23rd Avenue. The property, which is just south and west of Columbus Park currently has an on-site mini lending library, which will be retained. Berg said his group will be able to garden on the plot for the next four to five years with permission from the owner until it is developed.
“This actual property is going to be tilled eventually when we purchase the new tractor,” he said, as he stood amid whipping winds on the hard ground with new grass starting to emerge. “As you can tell there’s a lot of rock and we need to get some of that out and till it and get it mixed in.” Several loads of compost will be added later to further break up and enrich the soil.
"We'll ask the city to come and dump a couple of loads," he said.
Once the soil is prepped, the plan is to plant crops employing the “Three Sisters’” traditional Native American intercropping method in which corn, squash and pole beans are grown together, said Berg. The three crops act to benefit each other to produce greater harvests than they would if they were grown separately. Onions and variety of root vegetables and other crops would also be grown, he said.
Also on the property is an older combine that was donated to the group earlier and which he expects to trade to a local farmer in exchange for services or other equipment, he said.
How to help:
Anyone interested in contributing to the garden’s campaign to purchase a tractor/tiller can visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/andys-fund-for-charity?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet. Checks can also be written and sent to Garden of Eatin-Kenosha, 4605 38th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144, or contact Berg directly at 262-705-9808.