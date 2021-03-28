WATCH NOW: Community garden looking to raise $18,000 for tractor and tiller to increase harvest donations

The organizer of a grassroots community garden is seeking monetary donations to purchase a three-point hitch tractor with tiller, which has the potential of doubling the harvest of produce to donate to local food banks and soup kitchens and other similar groups this year.

Andy Berg, executive director of the Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha, is looking to raise about $18,000 to purchase the equipment. The campaign to raise money for the John Deere tractor and tiller, began two weeks ago and has so far garnered about third of the donations needed, he said.

“We’ve raised about $6,000 right now,” said Berg, whose organization began as a single 16-by-70 – foot plot at 4405 31st Ave. has since expanded with a total of six community gardens and is adding a seventh location. Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha grows and donates about 1,000 pounds of produce annually and has fed many as 160,000 people since its inception eight years ago, he said.

A $4,000 match

Last week, Bear Realty, a local real estate and development firm, issued a challenge to Berg, its representatives saying that they would match up to about $4,000 to help them acquire the needed equipment. With the maximum match, the garden would have about $14,000 and would have a remaining $4,000 to raise.