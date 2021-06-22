WATCH NOW: Community health bus starts rolling, offers vaccinations and Narcan training

Kenosha County's mobile human services unit offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and Narcan training, which is scheduled to travel to targeted areas throughout the summer, made its first round of stops Tuesday.
Called the Human Services On the Go unit, the service is housed in a small bus. It offers Narcan nasal spray, all three of the COVID-19 vaccines and information regarding the risk of street drugs cut with fentanyl, an incredibly potent and dangerous synthetic opioid.
Narcan is a life-saving medication used to treat opioid overdoses.
The unit visited several sites throughout western Kenosha County on Tuesday, the first of five planned rounds this summer.
Jevon Claussen, a public health strategist with Kenosha County Public Health, provided free Narcan nasal spray training, an offer that Wheatland Town Board member Kelly Wilson accepted when the unit made a stop at the Town Hall in New Munster.
“It’s great that they offer this,” Wilson said, “You have to educate yourself on this stuff.”
County Behavioral Health Manager Kari Foss, who organized the initiative, said the unit’s main mission is to reach out to underserviced areas in Kenosha County with resources and information on opioid therapy and recovery. Foss said they don’t force people into talking with them, but try to “have a conversation.”
“If we can provide them with education that’s great, if we can provide an opportunity for recovery, that’s great,” Foss said.
The unit also gave four COVID vaccinations that day, according to County Public Health Specialist Jim Poltrock, as part of the county's homebound vaccinations program.
The initiative came from a partnership between the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, Kenosha County Public Health, Professional Services Group and the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force.
City sites up next
The next round of Human Services on the Go is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. July 2nd at Kenosha’s Lincoln, Brass, Uptown and Downtown neighborhoods.
Homebound individuals can call the Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination call center at 262-605-6799 to schedule a home visit vaccination appointment.