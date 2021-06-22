WATCH NOW: Community health bus starts rolling, offers vaccinations and Narcan training

Kenosha County's mobile human services unit offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and Narcan training, which is scheduled to travel to targeted areas throughout the summer, made its first round of stops Tuesday.

Called the Human Services On the Go unit, the service is housed in a small bus. It offers Narcan nasal spray, all three of the COVID-19 vaccines and information regarding the risk of street drugs cut with fentanyl, an incredibly potent and dangerous synthetic opioid.

Narcan is a life-saving medication used to treat opioid overdoses.

The unit visited several sites throughout western Kenosha County on Tuesday, the first of five planned rounds this summer.

Jevon Claussen, a public health strategist with Kenosha County Public Health, provided free Narcan nasal spray training, an offer that Wheatland Town Board member Kelly Wilson accepted when the unit made a stop at the Town Hall in New Munster.

“It’s great that they offer this,” Wilson said, “You have to educate yourself on this stuff.”

