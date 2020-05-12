Watch Now: Community helps Reynolds celebrate 100 years in Bassett

Ethlyn “Leth” Reynolds celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday in the same house she was born in on a rural road in Bassett — an unincorporated area of the town of Randall so small you can hold your breath longer than it takes to drive through it.
That is unless you happened by Tuesday afternoon when a motorcade of vehicles and fire trucks filled with people who wanted to make the day special for Reynolds passed by her house as she sat surrounded by paper candles that filled the front yard.
“I’m just so very thankful for all my dear friends, my church and, of course, my children Doug and Barb,” Reynolds said, overwhelmed by the attention.
It was a celebration of life that Pastor Judy Wang of Calgary United Church of Christ in Twin Lakes planned on having at the church for Reynolds, the last living charter member of the congregation who played the organ there for 20 years.
“Since we are not able to gather, we still wanted to do something,” Wang said. “She is just an amazing, faithful woman who still attends on Sunday when she feels well enough to do so.”
Rep. Samantha Kerkman, who helped spread the news about the celebration, called Reynolds “part of the fabric of the town” Tuesday.
Reynolds, whose mother also grew up in Bassett, served as a poll worker for many years at the Town Hall, a handful of properties away, and as a postal clerk at the post office when it was located across the street.
She attended Bassett School, Wilmot Union High School and the State Teachers College in Whitewater, after which she taught first and second grade in Wisconsin Rapids, Waukesha and Burlington while her husband, Frank, was in the service.
Upon his return, the couple opened Reynolds Grocery in, of course, Bassett and raised three children.
The view from the wrap-around porch has changed over the years — though she is happy there are still horses in eyesight.
She remembers: farmers driving cattle down Bassett Road (Highway F) when it was still a gravel surface; how her father would take trades for purchases at the hardware store he owned in Bassett during the Great Depression; when people would flock to Bassett to watch cars race through the woods for what was called the Bassett Ha Ha; when the Icehouse Trail carried a train into town to pick up milk from the Borden’s factory; and when that factory was destroyed by fire in 1973.
“I woke up and saw the flames,” Reynolds said.
But, he said she doesn’t remember anything that can compare to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closest thing that came to mind was the polio outbreak that affected local families.
She said the view Tuesday will also be something she will never forget.
“I can’t believe how much they planned for today,” Reynolds said, adding she attributes her long life to her strong faith, the help of her family and a good doctor. “I am so surprised.”
