Watch Now: Community helps Reynolds celebrate 100 years in Bassett

Ethlyn “Leth” Reynolds celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday in the same house she was born in on a rural road in Bassett — an unincorporated area of the town of Randall so small you can hold your breath longer than it takes to drive through it.

That is unless you happened by Tuesday afternoon when a motorcade of vehicles and fire trucks filled with people who wanted to make the day special for Reynolds passed by her house as she sat surrounded by paper candles that filled the front yard.

“I’m just so very thankful for all my dear friends, my church and, of course, my children Doug and Barb,” Reynolds said, overwhelmed by the attention.

It was a celebration of life that Pastor Judy Wang of Calgary United Church of Christ in Twin Lakes planned on having at the church for Reynolds, the last living charter member of the congregation who played the organ there for 20 years.

“Since we are not able to gather, we still wanted to do something,” Wang said. “She is just an amazing, faithful woman who still attends on Sunday when she feels well enough to do so.”

Rep. Samantha Kerkman, who helped spread the news about the celebration, called Reynolds “part of the fabric of the town” Tuesday.