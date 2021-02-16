WATCH NOW: Community leaders promote need for LGBTQ inclusivity at Carthage panel discussion

The mayors of Kenosha and Racine, along with LGBTQ leaders and allies, took part in a Carthage College panel Monday night discussing the work they have done — and continue to do — for inclusivity, equity and equality in their communities.
The forum, held virtually via Zoom, featured Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Also participating were Roger Moreano, Carthage’s assistant dean of students and director of equity and inclusion; Barb Farrar, executive director of the Racine-based LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin; and Jason Rae, president and CEO of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, moderated the forum.
Opening the discussion were public and administrative policies adopted by both Kenosha and Racine, including the City of Kenosha’s ban on conversion therapy with youth, which passed in October. A year earlier, Racine’s City Council passed a similar ban.
Respect for LGBTQ youth
Asked to address the council’s motivation for banning the conversion therapy, which seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity by eliminating feelings of same-sex attraction, Antaramian said it comes down to respect. In its extreme form, conversion therapy practitioners have administered shock treatments, something many medical and mental health groups have denounced as damaging to youth.
“You have to accept people for who they are," Antaramian said. "So, the ban on conversion therapy was one of making sure — especially young people — that they were not taken advantage of."
The ban passed, 14-1.
“We’re very pleased and proud that the community embraced it and moved forward with it,” Antaramian said.
Wake-up call
In Racine, the city made great strides as Mason looked at its policies, partnering with the LGBT Center in an effort to promote equality and equity.
Mason recalled his second week in office and reading the local headlines revealing the city’s “failing grade” on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipality Equity Index. The index is a scorecard of how inclusive a city’s laws, policies and services are toward people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning their gender identity.
“That was obviously a wake-up call very early in my tenure,” Mason said.
The city went on to create a position to deal with equity and inclusion. From there, the city staff reviewed all of its policies to ensure inclusivity. Mason credited Farrar and LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin for their contributions to the city’s success.
“I’ve learned a ton from them," Mason said. "They’ve really been great advocates when we needed to not only suggest good policies, but build support within the community so that when we have these debates in front of the council, we have broad support and some real education that was needed to get some of these policies adopted."
In one year, Racine’s score more than doubled, going from 41 out of a possible 100 in 2019 to 86, a 45-point improvement, according to the campaign’s report published last fall.
Incidentally, Kenosha’s score for both years remained at just 39.
Affecting change locally
Farrar said it’s important to maintain positive relationships with local municipalities when it comes to policies. Over the last four years, she said, she has seen how the federal administration has eroded progress on LGBTQ rights.
“We can really be more progressive than (at) the state or national level,” Farrar said.
Doing so puts the community and its allies on the political map, and should state or national policies “be rolled back,” Farrar said, local ordinances are in place.
Moreano, meanwhile, said the political climate has been challenging when it comes to addressing LGBTQ issues of employment, school bullying and access to health care, especially for transgender individuals.
Moreano said policies passed by municipalities, including the ban on conversion therapy, are encouraging, but it’s important to pay attention to the “culture wars” that persist and polarize groups.
“I don’t think that’s something that will go away right away,” Moreano said. “It’s going to take really courageous and strong leadership and communities coming together to advocate for one another.”
Rae said the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee has been instrumental in representing its 650 LGBTQ and allied businesses, including helping to stop state legislation that would’ve prevented municipalities from creating non-discrimination ordinances at the local level.
“We want Wisconsin to be a welcoming and inclusive environment, especially now, with COVID,” Rae said. “How do we attract and retain the best and brightest in Southeast Wisconsin? And, it’s in having non-discrimination ordinances in place that can do that.”
Reflect inclusion
When it comes to economic development, beyond public policies, Mason said he likes hearing from constituents who say they feel welcome.
“You want your policies to reflect inclusion,” he said.
Rae said one company that has done “great” at building an inclusive and welcoming culture is SC Johnson, which also includes LGBTQ suppliers in their programs.
Antaramian said that in order to attract “the best and the brightest,” a community has to be welcoming to all of its talent.
“One of the things we’ve been talking about is the creation of an innovation center, enabling people to get skills," Antaramian said. "Not just skills, opportunities to create their own companies, create start-up companies and their own jobs. I think all that plays into exactly what we’re talking about.
“There is talent. As much as we talk about the other issues that I think are so important, I think we sometimes (don't) think of the community and the talent that is there.
"They have something to provide to all of us."
