WATCH NOW: Community leaders promote need for LGBTQ inclusivity at Carthage panel discussion

“I’ve learned a ton from them," Mason said. "They’ve really been great advocates when we needed to not only suggest good policies, but build support within the community so that when we have these debates in front of the council, we have broad support and some real education that was needed to get some of these policies adopted."

In one year, Racine’s score more than doubled, going from 41 out of a possible 100 in 2019 to 86, a 45-point improvement, according to the campaign’s report published last fall.

Incidentally, Kenosha’s score for both years remained at just 39.

Affecting change locally

Farrar said it’s important to maintain positive relationships with local municipalities when it comes to policies. Over the last four years, she said, she has seen how the federal administration has eroded progress on LGBTQ rights.

“We can really be more progressive than (at) the state or national level,” Farrar said.

Doing so puts the community and its allies on the political map, and should state or national policies “be rolled back,” Farrar said, local ordinances are in place.