WATCH NOW: Community marks Juneteenth; Lt. Governor addresses crowd during dedication ceremony

The official recognition of June 19th as a federal holiday and a visit from Wisconsin’s Lt. Governor made the Kenosha Juneteenth celebration especially powerful this year.

The event was buzzing with activity under the summer sun, with 62 vendors, ranging from barbecue to beauty products, set up on the lawn of 13th and 52nd St, right next to the barbershop of one of the event’s lead organizers, Alvin D. Owens.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke to the crowd shortly after the event began at noon and said that, while the official recognition of Juneteenth was a reason to celebrate, there were still issues that needed to be addressed.

“We have to acknowledge our past so we can have a bright future,” Barnes said. Although Barnes criticized the Republican-controlled Wisconsin State Legislature, he focused on a message of positivity and forward-thinking.

“The question now is what the next 400 years will look like,” Barnes said. “We’ve been through so much, the only thing we have left is love.”

Covetrus “Vee” O’Neal, from the Racine/Kenosha chapter of the National Black Nurses Association, said these events were about self-pride and awareness for Black people.

