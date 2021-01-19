WATCH NOW: Community responds with donations for Grace Welcome Center pantry, church roof project

UPDATE 8 p.m.: Since the following story was filed for print Grace Welcome Center has reported the Freezin' for a Reason team has collected $10,000, which not only enough for a new roof on the church, but also to buy food from the food bank. Also, the library room inside the church is nearly full. Pastor Jonathan Barker responded by saying, "My cup feels so full."
By 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than $2,000 toward the $4,500 Grace Lutheran Church roof replacement project and about 2,000 pounds of food for the Grace Welcome Center pantry had been collected as part of the Freezin’ for a Reason drive.
“Everyone involved is very excited and surprised by the outcome already,” said Kenosha County Board Supervisor Andy Berg, who coordinated the event.
Berg, along with Kenosha Alderman Dominic Ruffalo and Katy Wallner of Creatives for Kenosha, are sleeping in a tent outside the church, 2006 60th St., during the multi-day fundraiser.
Ruffalo, 70, said it’s the first time he has slept outdoors since he was a Boy Scout.
“Last night was cold,” Ruffalo said. “I will be out there again tonight (Tuesday). I’m amazed at how generous the people of Kenosha are. You hear about it all the time. But when you see it, it really is a good feeling.”
A fairly steady flow of cars pulled through the donation drop-off lane at the church Tuesday morning. Ruffalo and Berg helped them unload the bags and boxes from their vehicles and charted the progress toward their collection goal on a sign by filling in a picture of a thermometer.
Berg said some people have used Instacart and the Meijer grocery deliver service to order non-perishable food to be delivered.
“You can do it right from the comfort of your house,” Berg said, adding donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Artists and crafters help the cause
Local artists and crafters have also offered to donate 100 percent of some of their online sales to the Freezin’ for a Reason event.
Grace Lutheran Pastor Jonathan Barker said the donations will stock the food pantry, open to the public from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Most of the people who visit the pantry are walk-ins, but a drive-through pick-up option is also offered, he said.
“We’ve never taken in a food donation this big before,” Barker said Tuesday. “It’s just beyond imaginable. It really warms or hearts.”
Barker said the pantry has been able to help four times as many people — an increased need seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the pantry, the Welcome Center is providing “breakfast to go” from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. every Thursday and Friday. COVID-19 protocols are in place as part of both the pantry and breakfast distributions.
Berg said the group has already started talking about forming a committee and making this an annual event.