WATCH NOW: Community responds with donations for Grace Welcome Center pantry, church roof project

UPDATE 8 p.m.: Since the following story was filed for print Grace Welcome Center has reported the Freezin' for a Reason team has collected $10,000, which not only enough for a new roof on the church, but also to buy food from the food bank. Also, the library room inside the church is nearly full. Pastor Jonathan Barker responded by saying, "My cup feels so full."

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than $2,000 toward the $4,500 Grace Lutheran Church roof replacement project and about 2,000 pounds of food for the Grace Welcome Center pantry had been collected as part of the Freezin’ for a Reason drive.

“Everyone involved is very excited and surprised by the outcome already,” said Kenosha County Board Supervisor Andy Berg, who coordinated the event.

Berg, along with Kenosha Alderman Dominic Ruffalo and Katy Wallner of Creatives for Kenosha, are sleeping in a tent outside the church, 2006 60th St., during the multi-day fundraiser.

Ruffalo, 70, said it’s the first time he has slept outdoors since he was a Boy Scout.

“Last night was cold,” Ruffalo said. “I will be out there again tonight (Tuesday). I’m amazed at how generous the people of Kenosha are. You hear about it all the time. But when you see it, it really is a good feeling.”