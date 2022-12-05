A Downtown Kenosha eatery brought comfort food and joy to families in need during its annual holiday event on Sunday.

The event, in its ninth year, brought out many who lined up early outside Trolley Dogs for meals Sunday, which was held at the restaurant at 5501 Sixth Ave.

Among them was Kenosha resident Marcus Starks, a one-time regular, who hadn’t been to the local eatery in a while.

“I used to come out often when they first opened and it’s been a while since I’ve been here. This is my first year coming for the event,” said Starks of Kenosha. “A friend of mine who works here, I ran into her a few days ago and she handed me a coupon and said they do this event every year.

“I knew that the do that, but it’s just I’ve never come. So, I figure, hey, I’d come, check it out. I love their food here, so that’s a plus. Get a meal free real quick, that’s a good thing,” he said.

While Starks and a friend dining with him ordered Chicago dogs on Sunday, he used to come in so often that the eatery came up with, yep, “The Marcus” – a specialty dog, not on the menu, topped with chili, fries, more chili and more fries and cheese, of course.

“I don’t know if people know about it or not but it’s definitely a thing,” Starks said.

Henry Burrell of Kenosha stopped in for a bite to eat after having helped volunteer at the Salvation Army earlier in the week with 20 others from Kenall Lighting where he works in purchasing.

“We spent the day wrapping Christmas toys, as well as cleaning up the clothing closet and doing other activities there,” he said. Burrell said has also volunteered at the Urban Outreach Center at Grace Lutheran Church.

“I’ve been here for years trying to help out and see some of the people I help out, so this is something I really enjoy. And, it’s a great cause, too,” he said. “It’s good to see Trolley Dogs gives back.”

Business owner James Shehadeh said he handed out as many as 400 tickets, which were distributed to agencies such as the Shalom Center, Salvation Army and some to individuals at his discretion.

Shehadeh holds the event as a way to give back to the community, allowing people to come in and relax and enjoy a free meal, though most of their orders these days are to go.

During the two hours Trolley Dog held the dinner, people could order anything off the menu including the specialty Chicago dogs, as well as Italian beef and gyros, among other selections.

“It’s great to have good feedback. A lot come in early … and it makes everybody happy,” he said. “And, that what counts.”

