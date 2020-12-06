WATCH NOW: Complimentary meals bring joy at eatery's annual give-back-to-community event

Randall Waupoose carefully filled two drink cups with soda with one hand while attending to his 1 ½-year-old daughter, Rogue, before settling on booth inside Trolley Dogs.

They were among the half dozen people lined up for for meals Sunday at the annual free dining experience, now in its seventh year at the restaurant at 5501 Sixth Ave.

But, Waupoose and Rogue weren’t going to be there very long. She was squirming. They were hungry and he distracted her with a pair of drink straws, as they waited for their order of corn dogs and Chicago-style hot dogs.

“We’re here to get some French fries and some hot dogs and going home and watch some football,” said Waupoose, of Kenosha, who skillfully scooped up Rogue before she could stray too far. “I’ve been coming here for a couple years now.”

James Shehadeh, Trolley Dogs’ owner, has held the event as a way to give back to the community, allowing individuals and families in need to relax and enjoy a free meal. Their specialty is Chicago dogs, but there’s also the Kenosha dog, Italian beef and gyros, among others. Completing the meals are fries and a drink.

“They come, they order what they want and we take care of them,” he said.