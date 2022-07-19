WATCH NOW: Construction camp introduces Kenosha Unified students to new careers

A unique camp designed to give Kenosha Unified students hands-on exposure to building trades kicked off Monday.

More than 20 KUSD students took part in the Building Trade Careers Summer Camp hosted by Riley Construction, 5301 99th Ave., which featured demonstrations from industry professionals about construction and architecture.

Students entering seventh, eighth and ninth grades interested in learning about careers in those areas got to sign up for the four day camp, which will culminate on Thursday with a tour of the Pritzker Archives and Memorial Park Center construction site in Somers.

Aaron Williams, KUSD coordinator of career and technical education, said the new program allows students to explore potential future careers.

“It’s great to have partners in town that can expose them to things we can’t offer in the classroom,” Williams said. “They get experience we can’t replicate, those hands-on experiences with this much expertise in the room.”

Riley Construction is one of the camp’s three business partners, along with Martin Petersen Company, Inc. and Pieper Electric, Inc.

Erin Anderson, chief operating officer at Riley Construction, said the program had both practical and altruistic motives, both building a local worker base and preparing young people for future careers.

“There’s a responsibility of Riley to be a good partner in the community,” Anderson said.

Students rotated between several stations teaching about masonry, concrete, carpentry and drywall. Another station allowed students to use virtual reality and augmented reality helmets to tour 3D renderings of buildings, demonstrating to students some of the modern tools utilized by construction and architecture companies to visualize projects for clients and workers alike.

Several of the students came from families with a history in construction, like Lance Middle School seventh grader Peyton Monson.

“A lot of my family do this; I was interested in what type of construction stuff there is,” Monson said. “I want to follow what my dad does.”

Monson’s dad works with sheet metal, and Monson said he constantly asks questions. He was at the masonry station, where Tobin Boyle of the Bricklayers Union of Wisconsin was teaching him how to evenly place mortar and bricks to create a solid wall.

“You’re asking kids to learn how to do something somebody just starting out take weeks or months to do,” Boyle said. “They get to just see how it goes.”

Riley Jecevicus was learning how to measure and cut planks of wood. Her family was also in construction, and she said her uncle works at Martin Petersen. She said she likes working on cement the most.

“You’re always doing something there, I don’t like standing around,” Jecevicus said.

Andy Steinke, general superintendent with Riley, helped bring the camp project together, getting over a dozen volunteers to work with the students and create stations that could offer an overview of what a real construction project would be like.

Reactions had been positive, Steinke said, with initial worries that the young kids would be too shy to participate quickly dispersed.

“The kids are good, very good,” Steinke said. “We weren’t sure if they’d want to jump in, or stand there intimidated. They’re doing things they’ve never done before in their life.”

The program continues Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to Noon. For more information, call 262-359-6304, or email awilliam@kusd.edu.