WATCH NOW: Cooke jars galore as Salem Lakes family hosts pre-winter garage sale

SALEM LAKES — It’s cold outside with more to come, but for some, it’s still garage sale season.

On Thursday and Friday, the Jannene family of Salem Lakes opened their extra-large garage on 288th Avenue to the public for a pre-winter sale of goods of all kinds.

And there was nothing half-baked about what they had to offer.

The stars of the show were rows upon rows of cookie jars in all shapes, sizes and themes.

Mother Goose ducks and miniature houses shared shelves with teddy bears, raccoons, dogs and not a few jolly Santas. Some were very vintage, others were of more modern manufacture.

Like any well-rounded garage sale, there was more to be had than just cookie jars. Their goods included antique mantle clocks and carnival glass, kids’ clothing and small power tools.

The sale was conducted by Karen Jannene, who lives in the Burlington area, on behalf of her son, Adam and his wife, Amanda Jannene, who were busy indoors with their 4-month-old child.

“They held a garage sale last summer and just left it up,” Karen said. “This sale was more spur of the moment and just worked out.”

Sale with a purpose

Advertised on social media as “Grandma’s Cookie Jars,” most were “priced to go” at $5 each.

“The cookie jars were Amanda’s grandmother’s and the clocks were owned by her grandfather,” Karen Jannene said. “We started out with 650 (cookie jars). Yesterday we sold over 100.”

Among those browsing the shelves Friday was Jose Dias from northern Illinois. Indicating several cookie jars painted to look like small wooden barrels, he said he was considering them as holiday gifts.

Alex Godlewski, of Kenosha, said he isn’t much of a collector but came to check out the clocks. “I’ve bought nine (here) so far.”

And this may not be the end of their garage sale season yet, Jannene said. Depending on what’s left, they may decide to reopen the sale after the holidays as well.

The idea of hosting pre- and post-holiday garage sales is practical as well as financial, Jannene said. “My son wants his garage back.”

