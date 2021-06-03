WATCH NOW: Country Thunder may require patrons provide negative COVID-19 test or vaccine

Country Thunder is requesting those attending the music festival in Randall June 15-18 provide a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination record prior to attending, General Manager Kim Blevins confirmed Thursday.
“We’ve been requesting that folks be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid test before coming to the show for several weeks now,” Blevins said. “The only way we really get past this virus is to have people vaccinated. So, we’re willing to make that recommendation and ask our patrons to be mindful of that.”
It is a measure being used at other large music festivals set to resume throughout the nation, including Lollapalooza, July 29-Aug. 1 in Chicago.
“We’re just looking forward to having live events again,” Blevins said. “It’s been a long year for everybody and we’re hoping to see as many people come out as possible. We’ve got incredible acts coming with the addition of Eric Church. It’s going to be an incredible show this year.”
Country Thunder’s COVID-19 management plan was presented at the Kenosha County Judiciary and Law Committee meeting Wednesday. It states Country Thunder, cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, is committed to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for events and gatherings. The plan notes the guidelines may change prior to the event, and protocols will be communicated with the public.
“We keep monitoring what the CDC is recommending and how things are changing daily and weekly,” Blevins said. “So, these plans could change over the next few weeks.”
‘High-risk’ event
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit told committee members it is a “high-risk” event.
“Clearly I have concerns anytime you gather 25 to 35,000 people with unknown vaccination status –- and knowing in that age group demographic it’s probably very low -– it’s a high-risk event,” Freiheit said, adding the camping element of the event adds to the risk.
“It’s an experiment,” she said. “If they can promote vaccination and get people vaccinated two weeks ahead of time that will make a safer event.”
Freiheit said she is working with event organizers to ensure the environment is as safe as possible.
Vaccine incentives
“I do feel comfortable with the track they’re going,” Freiheit said. “We have reviewed their plans and they’re going to do things such as discounts for those who are vaccinated.”
Blevins said they are still working out the details of the incentive plan.
“We’re developing that plan right now,” Blevins said.
Supervisor Jerry Gulley questioned how Country Thunder is communicating the negative test and vaccine information to patrons, as it is not on the event website. Blevins said it is communicated on every confirmation email sent to patrons to buy tickets.
Spacing, signage
According to the plan, the layout of the event will not change, but, “socially distanced entrances and vendor lines will be considered dependent upon the current requirements.” It also states non-vaccinated people will be encouraged to wear a mask, which will be made available for those who do not have one.
“They’ll have signage to (social) distance, but we know that will be impossible,” Freiheit said. “They’ll have signage for masks. They’ll have extra masks. We know people won’t be wearing masks.”
Under the plan, all full-time Country Thunder staff will be vaccinated. It will be recommended that part-time and seasonal staff be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test before arriving at the event.
Recommend approval
Committee members voted unanimously to recommend approval of the Activity Control License for the event by the County Board. The Town of Randall approved the Class B liquor license, and a Conditional Use Permit for the event has also been approved.
All 2020 ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates, Blevins said.
Dustin Lynch will kick off the four-day bash, followed by headliners Eric Church, Kane Brown and Blake Shelton.
Other acts scheduled to perform include Russell Dickerson, Chris Lane, HARDY, Clay Walker, Tanya Tucker, Chicks With Hits (featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzie Bogguss), Neal McCoy, Parker McCollum, Kameron Marlowe, Parmalee, Sykamore, Jenny Tolman, Seaforth, Meghan Patrick, Nolan Sotillo and Ashland Craft.