WATCH NOW: Country Thunder may require patrons provide negative COVID-19 test or vaccine

Supervisor Jerry Gulley questioned how Country Thunder is communicating the negative test and vaccine information to patrons, as it is not on the event website. Blevins said it is communicated on every confirmation email sent to patrons to buy tickets.

Spacing, signage

According to the plan, the layout of the event will not change, but, “socially distanced entrances and vendor lines will be considered dependent upon the current requirements.” It also states non-vaccinated people will be encouraged to wear a mask, which will be made available for those who do not have one.

“They’ll have signage to (social) distance, but we know that will be impossible,” Freiheit said. “They’ll have signage for masks. They’ll have extra masks. We know people won’t be wearing masks.”

Under the plan, all full-time Country Thunder staff will be vaccinated. It will be recommended that part-time and seasonal staff be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test before arriving at the event.

Recommend approval