WATCH NOW: Country Thunder: Music enthusiasts thrilled to be back on first day of event

TOWN OF RANDALL — Country Thunder first-timers and diehards shared a common sentiment during the music festival’s first day Thursday — a desire to get together with friends and listen to great music after a difficult year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Julie Soncodi, of Aurora, Ill., Thursday was a belated birthday gift from Jesse Johnson, 20. Country Thunder honored the tickets purchased for last year’s event.
“He bought tickets for my birthday last year,” Soncodi said. “We chose to come and see Dustin Lynch (Thursday’s headliner).”
The festival continues Friday with a slight change in the mainstage lineup. It was announced that Tanya Tucker would not be able to perform, as she was admitted to the hospital for emergency hip replacement surgery (see Page A5).
Comedians Williams and Ree will kick things off Friday at 2 p.m., followed by Meghan Patrick at 3:30, Seaforth at 5, Parmalee at 6:30, Hardy at 8 and Eric Church at 10.
Passing the time
Opening day typically features a later start to mainstage acts, but festivalgoers found a way to pass the time.
Grant Hulscher, Nick Miller, Noah Miller and Nate Wilson, all from Iowa, played cornhole at their campsite as they waited for about 15 more friends to arrive. The rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning didn’t make their site too muddy.
“This is my third music festival this summer,” Hulscher said. “I really wanted to see Eric Church (the headliner Friday), so we made the drive up yesterday.”
Wilson said he’s looking forward to Blake Shelton on Sunday.
“I’m a big fan of his,” Wilson said.
Family tradition
Country Thunder is a mother/daughter tradition for Barb Cimmarusti and her daughter Jordan Cimmarusti, who prefer to stay in Glamping tent area.
“It’s usually just the two of us, and we’re not really campers,” Barb said, adding she likes the location, safety and convenience the Glamping experience provides. “You don’t really have to bring anything.”
Jordan, a student at Carthage College, said the last year has been difficult for so many people and that virtual music has helped people through. Still, she said, there is nothing like a live concert.
“I was so upset last year when they cancelled it,” Jordan, who will be a senior this fall, said. “This is the one big thing I do in the summer. I’m usually taking summer classes.”
Cambi Smith, of Fairfield, Ill., lost a flip-flop while walking in the mud near her campsite. But she didn’t seem to mind the conditions.
“We’ve never camped here before,” Smith said while washing her foot off with a bottle of beer. “We know it tends to get muddy.”
Smith and her daughter Torey Robson, of Fairfield, Ill., said this is the first big event they’ve been to since the pandemic started.
“I can’t wait to see Kane Brown,” Smith said of the Saturday’s headliner. “I just love all his music.”
Karen Starkman, co-owner of Mustard’s Last Stand, said the return of events like Country Thunder is important for all the vendors.
“It really affected all of us,” Starkman said. “We’re very glad things are getting back, somewhat, to normal.”