WATCH NOW: Country Thunder: Music enthusiasts thrilled to be back on first day of event

“This is my third music festival this summer,” Hulscher said. “I really wanted to see Eric Church (the headliner Friday), so we made the drive up yesterday.”

Wilson said he’s looking forward to Blake Shelton on Sunday.

“I’m a big fan of his,” Wilson said.

Family tradition

Country Thunder is a mother/daughter tradition for Barb Cimmarusti and her daughter Jordan Cimmarusti, who prefer to stay in Glamping tent area.

“It’s usually just the two of us, and we’re not really campers,” Barb said, adding she likes the location, safety and convenience the Glamping experience provides. “You don’t really have to bring anything.”

Jordan, a student at Carthage College, said the last year has been difficult for so many people and that virtual music has helped people through. Still, she said, there is nothing like a live concert.

“I was so upset last year when they cancelled it,” Jordan, who will be a senior this fall, said. “This is the one big thing I do in the summer. I’m usually taking summer classes.”