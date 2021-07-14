WATCH NOW: Country Thunder rolls back to town; local businesses put out the welcome mats

TOWN OF RANDALL — Campers began rolling into the Country Thunder grounds near Twin Lakes Wednesday as festival organizers, local businesses and the sheriff’s officials prepared to welcome the biggest crowd in more than a year back to the state for the four-day country music event.

The majority of the early arrivals — like Adam Robinson, of Arlington Heights, Ill., and Ken Schleich, of Woodstock, Ill. — came with RVs.

“We’ve had this spot for eight years,” Schleich said. “We became friends with everyone around us, and have added more sites. We’re so glad to be back. Some of us haven’t seen each other since the last festival.”

A few campers did erect tents Wednesday despite the thunderstorm forecast for Wednesday night. In fact, rain started to fall at 3 p.m. The National Weather Service forecast also calls for a change of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

“We have meteorologists who are keeping an eye on everything out here,” Capt. Dan Ruth with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said, adding they get frequent updates and plans are in place to evacuate the grounds if such a situation arises.

Ruth said all deputies on the grounds will be wearing body cameras this year. He offered some tips to help keep festival goers safe.