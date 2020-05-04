WATCH NOW: County answers latest questions about COVID-19

A: It is a bit hard to define as we do not know what the future of this virus will hold. But we are looking to the Badger Bounce Back plan from Governor Evers and developing specific compliance points that we hope to release soon.

As you know, businesses and camps may not be able to return to “normal” this summer, so our suggestion would be for your teams to plan on alternate paths. How would you operate camps if you had to keep groups under 10 people together? How would you operate camps if everyone had to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart? Is there any way to do camp activities virtually?

We realize these are all very undesirable options, especially for camps, but to begin having those discussions would be good.

Q: I looked at the COVID-19 Dashboard page and I noticed that it does not have an ethnicity breakdown of deaths. Is there a reason for that?

A: We are working on assembling this data now and will get it up on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website next week.

Q: How many people who have tested negative for COVID-19 have also been tested for influenza?