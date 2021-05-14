WATCH NOW: County businesses set own policies, react to CDC loosening mask rules

Businesses set own policies

Tricia Nelson at Bristol 45 Diner, said they offer an option to employees.

“We are following the CDC guidelines. If our workers are vaccinated then they have a choice to wear a mask. If they aren’t, they will wear a mask,” she said. “Customers are not forced to wear a mask since there is not a mask mandate in Wisconsin.”

Dena Prestininzi co-owner of Cup O’ Joe in Twin Lakes said they have have never required masks.

“Since we are a restaurant, and everyone in here will either be eating or drinking, we have always felt that it was ridiculous to require someone to wear a mask to order, when they would be removing their mask and breathing the same air that they would be breathing while ordering,” she said. “We have relied on our employees and customers to practice common sense, and use their own judgment and do what made them feel the most comfortable.