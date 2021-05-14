WATCH NOW: County businesses set own policies, react to CDC loosening mask rules

Throughout Kenosha, many merchants still have “Masks Required” signs in storefront windows. Inside customers are still wearing protective masks and facial coverings.
A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Joe Biden announced that fully vaccinated people did not have to wear facial coverings, most were still wearing them.
Reactions to the ruling varied on Friday.
In Kenosha, the city’s mandatory mask requirement remains in place until May 27. In Racine, Mayor Corey Mason ordered the end of that city’s masks ordinance effective at noon on Friday.
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the CDC’s decision to ease mask regulations shows that the emphasis on vaccines is working.
“The CDC’s decision was made based on mounting evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are working in the real world,” she said. “A year ago, masking and social distancing were some of the most effective tools we had to try to slow the spread of the virus; now we have vaccines that science is demonstrating are safe and effective, and they’re readily available to everyone age 12 and over in Kenosha County. The more people we can get vaccinated sooner than later, the faster we can put this pandemic behind us.
“But while Thursday’s announcement was a welcome sign, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is far from being a thing of the past,” she said. “Masks are still required in our schools, healthcare and corrections settings, and will continue to be until our younger population can be vaccinated and science demonstrates the ability to ease up on pandemic safeguards. This remains a rapidly changing situation.
“The bottom line is, if you’re not fully vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask to protect yourself and others around you who haven’t been vaccinated. But we know now that the science shows that fully vaccinated people are protected and are far less likely to spread the virus to others, so we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Taking precautions
On Friday, many merchants and customers alike were taking precautions to protect themselves.
Store managers and owners said — regardless of the CDC announcement — many customers felt more comfortable when they and staff members wore masks and continued to practice social distancing and other safety precautions.
At Jazzercise Kenosha Fitness Center, owner Jesse Avery and her staff of instructors were all wearing masks. In the studio, a class of a dozen dance students were also wearing their masks and were exercising to music in socially distanced spaces.
Throughout the pandemic, Avery’s staff would mop and sanitize the floor and exercise equipment and will continue to do so.
Avery said going forward they would ask students and instructors whether wearing masks would be optional.
“We never had an issue or problem with people wearing masks. Everyone has been very good about it,” she said. “We don’t feel there will be any push back.”
She is hopeful that, as more people are vaccinated, more will return to the studio. Avery said during the pandemic, about 30% of their members stopped coming. “People will want to come back and exercise again,” she said.
At Sunnyside Plaza Shopping Center, Steve Ocacio of EZ Pack ‘N Ship said, for the time being, the sign cautioning customers to wear masks will remain on the front door.
Downtown, at Salon Pure, a boutique hair and beauty salon, owner Stacey Vos and her patrons were all wearing masks. She said they would continue that policy for a while.
House of Nutrition & Wellness owner Mark Wistar said wearing a mask reassures customers that they are taking precautions and care about their health.
“We still have ‘Masks Required’ on our door and our staff wears them,” he said. “A lot of people are still nervous about COVID. Some would come in and say, ‘Oh I forgot my mask’, but I have had the vaccine. We will say we have had the vaccine, so we’ll take them off,” Wistar said.
“It’s just what people are comfortable with right now. We’re not really sure what to do. We just err on the side of caution,” he added.
“People come in for health advice and to make purchases because they want to stay healthy. We’re glad they come into the store to get the right products to keep them healthy,” Wistar said.
Businesses set own policies
Tricia Nelson at Bristol 45 Diner, said they offer an option to employees.
“We are following the CDC guidelines. If our workers are vaccinated then they have a choice to wear a mask. If they aren’t, they will wear a mask,” she said. “Customers are not forced to wear a mask since there is not a mask mandate in Wisconsin.”
Dena Prestininzi co-owner of Cup O’ Joe in Twin Lakes said they have have never required masks.
“Since we are a restaurant, and everyone in here will either be eating or drinking, we have always felt that it was ridiculous to require someone to wear a mask to order, when they would be removing their mask and breathing the same air that they would be breathing while ordering,” she said. “We have relied on our employees and customers to practice common sense, and use their own judgment and do what made them feel the most comfortable.
“If they felt wearing a mask protected them, then by all means they were welcome to wear one, but we also chose to give the customers who chose not to wear a mask the same respect. Our stand on this past year was that everyone should be responsible for their own health and had the right to make their own decisions. Most everyone that came in and saw other faces were thrilled that they didn’t have to wear their mask in here.
“So other than noticing that more people are starting to come out in public, we haven’t really noticed a difference in people coming in without masks since we don’t require them,” Prestininzi said.
Kenosha News journalist Jill Tatge-Rozell contributed to this report.
IN PHOTOS: Kenosha County rocks in face masks
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …