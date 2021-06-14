WATCH NOW: County Line Hall breathes new life into former Hwy 45 antique mall

PARIS — A former antique mall in Paris once filled with trinkets from days gone by is now a banquet hall where the promise of love for years to come is celebrated.

Natasha Hegemann, manager of County Line Hall, at the intersection of highways 45 and KR, said her parents Bob and Karin Helbling purchased the building in 2018 with the idea of opening it as an event hall.

A rezone and a pandemic later, the hall is open and booking events from baby showers and graduations to weddings and other private events.

“It needed a lot of work,” Karen Helbling said. “We called it his COVID project.”

In addition to new flooring and paint, the building’s exposed rafters and pipes were spruced up and the expansive wall space in the main hall was adorned with lighted tree branches to add to the character.

“For a year my dad and I worked on it together,” Hegemann said. “He had a vision for what he wanted it to be. It turned out more beautiful than I imagined.”

The steel-frame building was originally constructed in 2005 as a country store where local farmers could purchase feed and goods. It was then sold and rented out as an antique mall.

