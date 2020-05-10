Watch Now: County officials answer latest COVID-19 questions

A: We agree that this is a hardship. This order may not be lifted for some time given the fact that we are not yet seeing a decline in positive cases, and those who live in long-term care and assisted living facilities are our most vulnerable populations. The facilities that are having positive cases are seeing them come from staff — the only ones left to enter the buildings. As such, the Kenosha County Division of Health does not foresee lifting the order in the near future.

Q: Why do medical professionals expect a second wave in the fall? Is it because that’s what happened in 1918 after a few weeks of quarantine, when thousands of people went out to celebrate the end of World War I? That second wave was deadlier than the first. We know how people act; is this how the virus will act?

A: Medical professionals are using information learned from past viruses such as influenza and other strains of coronavirus. It has been stated that experts are suspecting an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the fall or winter. It is a natural reaction to have an increase in cases when Safer-at-Home restrictions are lifted.