Watch Now: County statement addresses: Are we back to normal?

This week, in lieu of its weekly COVID-19 frequently asked questions, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is presenting a statement in the wake of the sunset of the Safer-at-Home order.

The statement, delivered by Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik on behalf of the Joint Information Center, follows:

“Normally, we’ve been coming to you with the most frequently asked questions from the week. However, this week’s a little bit different. A lot has been going on over the last several days, and it’s lead us to the most frequently asked question shared by all of us. And that’s: ‘Where do we go from here?’

“Several months ago, the United States was introduced to a virus called COVID-19. That led Wisconsin to a Safer-at-Home order. And, regardless of your opinion of that order, it did work. It slowed the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and, specifically, in Kenosha County.

“So here we are today. What now? Are we back to normal? No we’re not. COVID-19 will not stop doing what it does, to whomever it chooses to infect.