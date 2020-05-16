Watch Now: County statement addresses: Are we back to normal?

This week, in lieu of its weekly COVID-19 frequently asked questions, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is presenting a statement in the wake of the sunset of the Safer-at-Home order.
The statement, delivered by Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik on behalf of the Joint Information Center, follows:
“Normally, we’ve been coming to you with the most frequently asked questions from the week. However, this week’s a little bit different. A lot has been going on over the last several days, and it’s lead us to the most frequently asked question shared by all of us. And that’s: ‘Where do we go from here?’
“Several months ago, the United States was introduced to a virus called COVID-19. That led Wisconsin to a Safer-at-Home order. And, regardless of your opinion of that order, it did work. It slowed the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and, specifically, in Kenosha County.
“So here we are today. What now? Are we back to normal? No we’re not. COVID-19 will not stop doing what it does, to whomever it chooses to infect.
“So what can Kenosha County do? We want to let you know that your Division of Health, Emergency Management, and your Joint Information Center will still be here. And our city and county governments are working together, and they have a plan on how to Kickstart Kenosha. The aim is to afford businesses and residents guidelines on how to operate successfully and safely. We all want to get back to some form of normal.
“Although everything appears to have shifted back to what it was, we need to make sure that the sacrifice of so many people is not in vain.
“Please to continue to put into good practice the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. We all need to depend on each other to move forward.”
Please send your questions for future FAQ segments to COVID19@kenoshacounty.org. Videos of these FAQ sessions are available on YouTube at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDplaylist and on the Kenosha County Government Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountygovt.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
