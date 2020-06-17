WATCH NOW: Court commissioner calls hate crime allegations violent, vile and unacceptable

Her voice shaking with emotion, a woman targeted with a racial attack in a Kenosha parking lot told a court commissioner Wednesday that her alleged attacker’s actions were “unacceptable.”
Robert Carver, 78, of Pleasant Prairie, is charged with endangering safety with a weapon — in this case his Hummer SUV — and disorderly conduct, both with hate crime enhancers.
He is alleged to have shouted racial slurs at a black woman in the parking lot of Menards, 7330-74th Place, on June 2. He is then alleged to have accelerated his Hummer toward the woman as she stood in the parking lot, forcing her to jump out of the path of the SUV. A bystander intervened to aid the woman, pounding on Carver’s window.
The incident was captured on video by another man who began recording when he heard Carver, who is white, yelling racial slurs at the woman.
“I’m not guilty,” Carver blurted to the court when the hearing began.
“This is real, this is unacceptable, I don’t care how they try to make it out,” the woman told the court during bond arguments for the case, saying she was offended that Carver’s attorney attempted to make him look like “an outstanding citizen.”
“I didn’t deserve to be called (racial slurs),” the woman told the court. “My daughter was in the car crying because she almost saw her mother get run over. … That is not OK, and it is not OK that if you have a disagreement with someone that you would jump in your vehicle and try to take their life in front of their child.”
After his arrest on June 2, Carver was released by police without posting bond, the case issued with a summons and complaint for him to appear in court. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, court is being held remotely, and Carver and his attorney both appeared by phone.
District Attorney Michael Graveley handled the state’s arguments at the bond hearing.
“Obviously, the evidence in this case is strong in that there are multiple witnesses to the conduct and the driving incident is on video,” Graveley said.
He said one of the witnesses waited in the parking lot for two hours to speak to police because he felt so strongly to report it. He called the conduct alleged in the criminal complaint “shameful” and said he was heartened that other people at the scene came to the woman’s aid.
Graveley made two unusual requests for bond conditions, asking that Carver not be allowed to drive while the case was pending, as he is alleged to have used his vehicle as a weapon, and that he not be allowed to use racial slurs in public forums.
Defense attorney Thomas McClure argued against both of those bond conditions. “I guess it’s some kind of gag order,” McClure said of the request that Carver not be allowed to use racial slurs in public forums. “I’m not trying to be insensitive to the alleged victim or the public.”
McClure said Carver is a longtime resident of the area, a businessman who does home remodeling, and he has never been accused of a crime.
“I understand from what has been reported from this that there are a lot of emotions and concern, but there is another side to this, believe it or not, and in time that will come out,” he said.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating gave Carver a $5,000 signature bond, and ordered that he not have contact with the victim or her family. He also ordered that he not drive except to pick up medication or groceries or to attend to medical issues. And he ordered that he not use racial slurs in public.
Keating said the allegations “are violent, they are vile and unacceptable.”
“I can’t state that any stronger. I do want to send a strong message to the community that the behaviors as alleged here are simply — to be short and sweet — unacceptable and will not be tolerated by this court,” he said.
Carver is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing July 2.
