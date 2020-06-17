WATCH NOW: Court commissioner calls hate crime allegations violent, vile and unacceptable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Her voice shaking with emotion, a woman targeted with a racial attack in a Kenosha parking lot told a court commissioner Wednesday that her alleged attacker’s actions were “unacceptable.”

Robert Carver, 78, of Pleasant Prairie, is charged with endangering safety with a weapon — in this case his Hummer SUV — and disorderly conduct, both with hate crime enhancers.

He is alleged to have shouted racial slurs at a black woman in the parking lot of Menards, 7330-74th Place, on June 2. He is then alleged to have accelerated his Hummer toward the woman as she stood in the parking lot, forcing her to jump out of the path of the SUV. A bystander intervened to aid the woman, pounding on Carver’s window.

The incident was captured on video by another man who began recording when he heard Carver, who is white, yelling racial slurs at the woman.

“I’m not guilty,” Carver blurted to the court when the hearing began.

“This is real, this is unacceptable, I don’t care how they try to make it out,” the woman told the court during bond arguments for the case, saying she was offended that Carver’s attorney attempted to make him look like “an outstanding citizen.”