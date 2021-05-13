WATCH NOW: COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids 12 and over

That is Jasper’s primary concern. He said one of his hopes in being vaccinated is that it will help protect newborn infants who are too young to be vaccinated, or people with compromised immune systems.

“I was worried (during the pandemic) because my dad has leukemia, blood cancer, and COVID is bad for people who have weakened immune systems,” Jasper said. “It would probably kill most cancer patients. My dad would probably have ended up in the hospital.”

Especially cautious

He said he and his family were especially cautious about exposure because of his dad’s illness, and said it made him worried about going to school and attending activities. His older family members received the vaccine as soon as they could.

Jasper said he has been urging his friends to get the shot too. “I have been talking to some of my classmates, a couple of them are actually getting it today,” he said.

According to Kenosha County health officials, the new guidelines authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15. The change only applies to the Pfizer vaccine, which was previously available to people age 16 and above. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines remain available to those 18 and older.