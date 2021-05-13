WATCH NOW: COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids 12 and over

Even before COVID-19 vaccines were approved for kids 12 and over, Jasper Tichelaar was making plans to get his shot.
Jasper, a 13-year-old seventh-grader at KTEC-East, received his vaccine Thursday afternoon, the first day it was available in Wisconsin for kids 12 to 15. His family had scheduled the shot at the Modern Apothecary pharmacy, 4924 Seventh Ave., in anticipation of the approval by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control this week.
“I want to get the vaccine because I want people around me to be safe and I also want my family to be safe,” Jasper said.
His older brothers, 17 and 21, along with his parents, had already been vaccinated.
Public health officials hope that vaccinating younger people will help stop the spread of the virus and end the pandemic. While young people are less likely to develop serious symptoms or die from COVID, they can continue to spread the disease and endanger more vulnerable populations.
“We welcome this ability to vaccinate a larger share of our population, and we encourage parents to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children and everyone around them against COVID-19,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit. “Unfortunately, we are seeing more cases of COVID-19 among our younger population. Vaccination is the safest, most effective way to stop the spread of the virus and ultimately end the pandemic.”
That is Jasper’s primary concern. He said one of his hopes in being vaccinated is that it will help protect newborn infants who are too young to be vaccinated, or people with compromised immune systems.
“I was worried (during the pandemic) because my dad has leukemia, blood cancer, and COVID is bad for people who have weakened immune systems,” Jasper said. “It would probably kill most cancer patients. My dad would probably have ended up in the hospital.”
Especially cautious
He said he and his family were especially cautious about exposure because of his dad’s illness, and said it made him worried about going to school and attending activities. His older family members received the vaccine as soon as they could.
Jasper said he has been urging his friends to get the shot too. “I have been talking to some of my classmates, a couple of them are actually getting it today,” he said.
According to Kenosha County health officials, the new guidelines authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15. The change only applies to the Pfizer vaccine, which was previously available to people age 16 and above. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines remain available to those 18 and older.
Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health’s clinics now have ample supplies of all three of the vaccines, with those 18 or older able to choose which one they would like to receive.
Clinic schedule
The following is the Kenosha County COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic Schedule:
Today, 9 a.m. to noon, former Shopko building, 5300 52nd St., Kenosha.
Friday, May 21, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.
Saturday, May 22, 9 a.m. to noon, Shopko building.
Wednesday, May 26, 1 to 5 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.
Friday, May 28, 9 a.m. to noon, Job Center.
Kenosha County Public Health does not have large-scale clinics scheduled after May 28. Those who receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at the clinics after May 7 will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the Kenosha County Public Health Nurse of the Day Clinic in the Job Center.
While large-scale, county-run clinics will end after this month, Kenosha County Public Health will continue serving the community with smaller, pop-up clinics, and other vaccine providers will remain available to the public.
A full, frequently updated list of local providers is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDHub, or by clicking the flashing red button at the top of the homepage at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/.