WATCH NOW: Crowd turns out to honor veterans, gather as community Saturday

More than a hundred community members enjoyed a free meal during a special luncheon celebrating veterans and bringing the community together at St. Anthony’s Church, 2223 51st St. on Saturday afternoon.

The event, spearheaded by Arnetta Griffin, executive director of God’s Kitchen of Kenosha, began at noon and ran until 3 p.m., offering free chicken, hamburgers, spaghetti, refreshments and more.

“We want this to be an event that is not just for veterans, but for the community as a way to celebrate our veterans,” Griffin said.

Anthony Garden, who was outdoors working the grill, said he was a regular volunteer at Griffin’s events. He said Griffin was a positive figure in the community, and cooking was his way of helping her.

“She gives back to the community, I want to be a part of that any way I can help,” Garden said.

Patrick DeGrace, a volunteer with St. Anthony’s Church, spoke glowingly about Griffin’s efforts, including the veterans lunch.

“We love Arnetta, we’re very supportive of her. She reaches out to people in need,” DeGrace said. “The credit goes to her. If not for her, this doesn’t happen.”

Father Todd Belardi of St. Anthony’s gave a brief blessing before the meal. He said he was open to hosting similar events in the future.

“We hope to do it a lot more,” Belardi said.

Linda Minshall, a Kenosha resident, said she heard about the event from Griffin and was glad to see the support for veterans.

“It’s nice to see events like this,” Minshall said. “Not too much is done in appreciation for veterans.”

While the focus was on veterans, Griffin said it was also an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

“We can come together as one,” Griffin said. “A lot of people don’t have family. Everyone can just be together; they won’t be lonely.”

