WATCH NOW: Crowds turn out to Celebrate Earth Day event at Gateway Technical College, enjoy sun and fun

Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha campus was abuzz with activity as it hosted its 14th annual Celebrate Earth Day event on Saturday.

The event featured plenty of outdoor activities, informational booths and the grand opening of its new wheelchair-accessible planter patio.

Gateway Marketing Director Kristin Gunia said they were excited to be inviting people to campus to celebrate Earth Day weekend, especially after having to modify the event extensively last year due to the pandemic.

“Gateway continues to be committed to environmental sustainability,” Gunia said. “It’s a unique opportunity for community members of all ages to learn about sustainability.”

There were numerous activities for kids, including hands-on craft projects to teach kids about sustainability, a throw-line contest hosted by Gateway’s Arboriculture-Urban Forestry program, and more.

Dawn Clayton was with her 6-year-old grandson, Greyson, who was excited to try his hand at the throw line. She said the event was both a way to enjoy the weather and educate him on environmentalism early.

“It gives us time together, but also gives him information on how he can save the Earth,” Dawn said.

New planters patio

Guests also got the opportunity to plant various cold-season flowers, herbs and other plants, both in Gateway’s Urban Farm and the newly constructed planter’s patio.

Courtney Greve, Gateway’s division chair and horticulture instructor, said the idea for the accessible planters actually came from a previous instructor. When the opportunity for funding came up, Greve said they seized their chance.

“Horticulture is therapeutic,” Greve said. “This is an opportunity for people of all mobility; it’s important to have access to gardening.”

In total, the patio and planters cost $38,000, which Greve said went primarily into the “permeable pavement,” of the patio and the cedar planters, which had to be specifically designed to be wheelchair accessible.

Beyond the therapeutic and aesthetic benefits, Greve said the planters offered educational opportunities for students, getting hands-on experience with every aspect of gardening.

“I want the community to know, as a horticulture class, we’re here,” Greve said. “If you’re curious, come to us.”

Recycling booth

Gateway also offered an electronics-recycling booth at the Madrigrano Conference Center parking lot, accepting everything from fax machines to iPads.

“We’re excited to offer a wide range of activities, displays and information for adults and children at Celebrate Earth Day,” said Abbie Ford, Gateway’s community relations & communications manager “We’re excited to be able to offer the event in person this year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.