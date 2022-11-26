Shoppers were out Saturday boosting locally owned retailers in Downtown Kenosha and other sites as part of Small Business Saturday.

Many area residents headed out Saturday morning and shopped for suits, toys, home furnishings and food along Sixth Avenue in Kenosha.

“It’s been going excellent today,” said Joy Ermert, owner of Lulu Birds vintage store at 5716 Sixth Ave. Ermert and staff celebrated their one year anniversary at their new and larger location this weekend.

“Mom-and-pop shops are what give every community their flavor, their personality,” Ermert said. “There’s not another Lulu Birds anywhere else. There’s not another Bisou (Lingerie) anywhere else. There’s not another To & From (Gift Shop) anywhere else. That’s our flavor.”

Small Business Saturday is an initiative initially created and promoted by American Express in 2010 to help encourage holiday shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, at small businesses.

Since then, it has turned into a nationwide “Shop Small” movement that is celebrated annually and remains critical for small businesses during the holiday shopping season.

The city’s tourism bureau’s website, visitkenosha.com, has a “Shop Small” page listing shops and art galleries offering apparel, home décor, flowers, plants, family games, pet products, Kenosha souvenirs, natural health products, jewelry, specialty food items, antiques, spirited gifts, books and more.

To help make shopping easier, the city also offered free streetcar rides on Saturday.

Lewis Aceto, owner of S.J. Crystal’s at 5701 Sixth Ave, said small businesses have had a tough time over the last few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Traffic has been good today. People are just so happy to be out,” Aceto said. “This is huge for us. Small Business Saturday was kicked off by American Express and it’s really built up some steam over the years. It actually means something.”

Aceto said the last couple of years were “terrible” for small businesses in Kenosha and around the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re lucky we are who we are to have survived. We have a loyal customer base,” he added.

At nearby Duck Duck Goose Children’s Shop at 5811 Sixth Ave. families perused aisles of stuffed animals and games.

“It’s important to support small businesses year-round,” said owner Jennifer Wagner. “Without them we’d have an empty Downtown.”

Wagner said her store is “well-stocked this year” and fidget gadgets remain popular.

“We have toys for all ages here,” Wagner said.