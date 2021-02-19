WATCH NOW: Cup O' Joe got through first year with help from some "Friends"

TWIN LAKES — If the owners of Cup O’ Joe, a "Friends"-themed coffee house in Twin Lakes, were to make an episode about their first year in business it would be titled, “The one when we opened in the middle of a pandemic.”
Fortunately, the community collectively said, “I’ll be there for you,” and made it their day, their week and even their year, said co-owners Dena Prestininzi and Kim Hill.
“The town truly showed up for us,” Dena said. “They were super loyal and crazy supportive. It was unbelievable to me in a town of just over 6,000 people how many made it here every single day to at least get a cup of coffee.”
The coffee shop with an authentic, replica Central Perks couch, opened to social media “friends,” Feb. 14, 2020 and held its grand opening on Feb. 20 last year.
“We had a line out the door,” Dena recalls. There were people coming from all over the United States and beyond — coming to sit on the couch. We never expected that kind of response in a little coffee house in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.”
A map with stick pins that hangs on the wall shows where patrons came from for a cup of joe. Only eight states are yet to be represented and patrons have come from as far as Poland, Peru, Italy, South Africa, Mexico, Pakistan and the Ukraine.
The first three weeks “were nuts,” she said.
“We couldn’t work fast enough, and then, in the blink of an eye there was no one in here,” Dena said. “The café was filled with so much laughter and then it was a deafening silence.”
They transitioned into a carryout only service and had to let their newly hired staff go. In an effort to attract more business they started to offer homemade food specials.
“It sure taught us a lot,” Kim said. “We learned how to be resilient.”
They worked to have a menu filled with food people wanted to eat, but that wasn’t already being offered.
“We learned that that in a little town in the Midwest people wanted avocado toast and lox,” Dena said of the summer menu. “It was funny to me.”
The winter menu includes homemade soups and gourmet grilled cheese.
“I made chili on a whim and it ended up being such a hit that now we have chili every weekend,” Dena said.
They forged ahead, got a liquor license and expanded into additional interior space of the building. The bar is in a separate area off the café and there is now a “mini Monica’s apartment” room that can be reserved, as well as a gaming room.
During the summer they sought a permit to hold drive-in concerts during which musicians performed on the sidewalk.
After the Safer at Home order was lifted they began offering live music indoors, Friends trivia nights and other Friends-themed events.
A Wedding Dress Drinkin’ event drew such a big interest that they had to issue free tickets in order to assign 1.5-hour timeslots.
Going forward, plans include holding a Paint and Sip event twice a month.
Dena said they will also maintain a “living room” atmosphere, even though it means they can seat far less than their 78-person capacity in the main café area.
“We will always be under half capacity in the coffee house,” Dena said. “I think people are under the misconception it is packed in here.”
Authentic couch part of ambiance
The iconic orange velour couch—one of only 20 official replicas — a replica coffee table, rug and a Central Perk backdrop, add to the ambiance.
Ginger Butz, of Twin Lakes, invited friends Debbie Stapleton and Kellie Doubek, of Plainfield, Ill., to meet at Cup O’ Joe recently. They were happy to find the couch was available.
“I know every episode by heart,’ Doubek said, adding the three have been friends since second grade. “This is my first time here. It’s amazing and the coffee is excellent.”
Kim said wedding proposals and baby announcements have been made on the couch. Two friends, one from Oklahoma and one from Iowa, are among those who traveled to Twin Lakes to sit together on the couch.
“This show is more than a sitcom,” Dena said, adding many people share stories of how the show helped lift their spirits. “It has gotten people through some stuff.”
To show their gratitude for those who helped them through, Dena and Kim will celebrate the Cup O’ Joe one-year anniversary with specials, including 20 percent off everything today, Feb. 20.