WATCH NOW: Cup O' Joe got through first year with help from some "Friends"

TWIN LAKES — If the owners of Cup O’ Joe, a "Friends"-themed coffee house in Twin Lakes, were to make an episode about their first year in business it would be titled, “The one when we opened in the middle of a pandemic.”

Fortunately, the community collectively said, “I’ll be there for you,” and made it their day, their week and even their year, said co-owners Dena Prestininzi and Kim Hill.

“The town truly showed up for us,” Dena said. “They were super loyal and crazy supportive. It was unbelievable to me in a town of just over 6,000 people how many made it here every single day to at least get a cup of coffee.”

The coffee shop with an authentic, replica Central Perks couch, opened to social media “friends,” Feb. 14, 2020 and held its grand opening on Feb. 20 last year.

“We had a line out the door,” Dena recalls. There were people coming from all over the United States and beyond — coming to sit on the couch. We never expected that kind of response in a little coffee house in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.”