WATCH NOW: CurderBurger attracts long lines at Kenosha Culver's locations

There were long lines at Kenosha Culver’s locations Friday as people scrambled to try the Curderburger, Culver’ latest novelty burger that was available for just one day.

The national offering was part of National Cheese Curd Day, a commemoration created by the company in 2015 to celebrate the eponymous fried dish.

The burger is like any other Culver’s Butterburger, only with a cheese curd “crown,” a patty-sized cheese curd made of white and yellow curds with a mix of American cheese.

Sharon Underwood, assistant manager at the Culver’s at 8124 Sheridan Road, said the Curderburger began as an April Fool’s joke, but public reaction was enthusiastic.

“Then they decided to give it a try,” Underwood said. “As you can see, it’s a huge success.”

Underwood said she expected to run out before 2 p.m., as the four crates of crowns were going quickly.

In line, guests were looking forward to getting a taste.

Aidan Schwalbe and Wyatt Modory, both 17, said they had been brought in by the exclusivity of the burger.

“It’s a one-day-only thing, I’m pretty excited about it,” Aidan said.