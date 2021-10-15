WATCH NOW: CurderBurger attracts long lines at Kenosha Culver's locations

There were long lines at Kenosha Culver’s locations Friday as people scrambled to try the Curderburger, Culver’ latest novelty burger that was available for just one day.
The national offering was part of National Cheese Curd Day, a commemoration created by the company in 2015 to celebrate the eponymous fried dish.
The burger is like any other Culver’s Butterburger, only with a cheese curd “crown,” a patty-sized cheese curd made of white and yellow curds with a mix of American cheese.
Sharon Underwood, assistant manager at the Culver’s at 8124 Sheridan Road, said the Curderburger began as an April Fool’s joke, but public reaction was enthusiastic.
“Then they decided to give it a try,” Underwood said. “As you can see, it’s a huge success.”
Underwood said she expected to run out before 2 p.m., as the four crates of crowns were going quickly.
In line, guests were looking forward to getting a taste.
Aidan Schwalbe and Wyatt Modory, both 17, said they had been brought in by the exclusivity of the burger.
“It’s a one-day-only thing, I’m pretty excited about it,” Aidan said.
Couple Matt and Kelly Andexler had brought their two sons to try the burger, finding humor in the fact that an April Fool’s joke had become a reality.
“It’s Wisconsin,” Kelly joked. “Who doesn’t like cheese curds?”
Reactions after trying the burger were equally positive. Michael Belsheim, who bought two CurderBurgers, summed it up with a succinct, if somewhat salty response.
“It’s pretty (expletive) good,” Belsheim said.
A future permanent fixture?
Although the menu item seemed popular, its future is uncertain. Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development and the creator of the Curderburger, said there are logistical constraints to making it a permanent addition. According to Quinn, it could take more than a year for the company to “develop and watch” after releasing a new limited-time-offer item.
Culver’s spokesperson Eric Skrum said “never say never,” but didn’t make any promises.
“At this point though, we are simply focusing on providing the best possible experience for our guests on National Cheese Curd Day,” Skrum said.
A glance at the long lines of excited guests certainly gave some hope for the future of the CurderBurger.
“I hope they bring it back as a full time thing,” Wyatt said.