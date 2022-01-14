WATCH NOW: Curling enjoys its 15 minutes of fame (again)

Starting Feb. 4, we will visit our modern Brigadoon, a global village that appears once every four years (give or take, depending on a global pandemic) before quickly vanishing again.

It’s a fantasy world where everyone is athletic — and we pay attention to curling.

Yes, it’s time again for the Winter Olympics, and NBC will be showing a gazillion hours of coverage.

Before that, however, you can get primed for the Games by trying an actual Olympic sport.

Members of the Racine Curling Club — who know an opportunity when they see one — are hosting an open house today and Saturday, inviting the public to try this sport.

We’ve been careful to use the term “sport” here. Curling is a sport, not a game. Members of the U.S. Olympic curling team stress that it’s “not just for beer drinkers” and, no matter how easy it looks, “it’s not as easy as it looks.”

A definite draw for those new to the sport, however, is that you can drink beer while curling, as opposed to hurtling down a mountain on skis. (Don’t EVER do that.)

We’d love to find out why curling requires the use of brooms — and why it’s called curling at all when it’s clearly shuffleboard on ice — but what we really want to know is: What is the Norwegian Men’s Curling Team wearing in Beijing? It’s become a tradition for the team to be decked out head to toe in bold colors and wild patterns.

Those fashionable curlers have gotten used to people paying attention to their clothes. In 2010, at the Vancouver Games, where the Norwegians won a silver medal, they made a splash when they competed in pants of bright red, white and blue, the colors of their country’s flag.

The pants came as a shock in a sport in which athletes traditionally wear black and draw little notice outside curling circles.

For the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, the Norwegian team was back and so were its pants, with styles including a zigzag homage to Norway’s flag and a black, flowery number — perfect for competing on the ice and for after-dinner drinks, too.

The pants became an instant social media hit, with a Facebook page devoted to the team’s pants collecting millions of “likes.”

Intrigued? Head to the Racine club and try curling yourself. We suggest you wear a comfortable — and brightly patterned — pair of pants.

