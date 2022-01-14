WATCH NOW: Curling enjoys its 15 minutes of fame (again)

Starting Feb. 4, we will visit our modern Brigadoon, a global village that appears once every four years (give or take, depending on a global pandemic) before quickly vanishing again.
It’s a fantasy world where everyone is athletic — and we pay attention to curling.
Yes, it’s time again for the Winter Olympics, and NBC will be showing a gazillion hours of coverage.
Before that, however, you can get primed for the Games by trying an actual Olympic sport.
Members of the Racine Curling Club — who know an opportunity when they see one — are hosting an open house today and Saturday, inviting the public to try this sport.
We’ve been careful to use the term “sport” here. Curling is a sport, not a game. Members of the U.S. Olympic curling team stress that it’s “not just for beer drinkers” and, no matter how easy it looks, “it’s not as easy as it looks.”
A definite draw for those new to the sport, however, is that you can drink beer while curling, as opposed to hurtling down a mountain on skis. (Don’t EVER do that.)
We’d love to find out why curling requires the use of brooms — and why it’s called curling at all when it’s clearly shuffleboard on ice — but what we really want to know is: What is the Norwegian Men’s Curling Team wearing in Beijing? It’s become a tradition for the team to be decked out head to toe in bold colors and wild patterns.
Those fashionable curlers have gotten used to people paying attention to their clothes. In 2010, at the Vancouver Games, where the Norwegians won a silver medal, they made a splash when they competed in pants of bright red, white and blue, the colors of their country’s flag.
The pants came as a shock in a sport in which athletes traditionally wear black and draw little notice outside curling circles.
For the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, the Norwegian team was back and so were its pants, with styles including a zigzag homage to Norway’s flag and a black, flowery number — perfect for competing on the ice and for after-dinner drinks, too.
The pants became an instant social media hit, with a Facebook page devoted to the team’s pants collecting millions of “likes.”
Intrigued? Head to the Racine club and try curling yourself. We suggest you wear a comfortable — and brightly patterned — pair of pants.
IN Photos: Outdoor curling in Monona iN January 2021
WHERE: The Racine Curling Club, 1914 Melvin Ave., Racine
WHEN: Timeslots are available 6 to 8 p.m. today (Jan. 14) and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 15).
COST: A one-hour introduction workshop is $10 (or $7.50 each for a group of four or more). Registration and payment in advance are required. Sign up at the club's website, racinecurlingclub.com.
DRESS FOR IT: It's about 40 degrees on the ice; dressing in warm layers is recommended, along with gym shoes.
Let the Games begin (soon)
WHAT: The 2022 Winter Olympics (officially the XXIV Olympic Winter Games)
WHEN: Feb. 4-20
WAIT .... didn't we just have the Summer Olympics? Yes, the Tokyo Games ended just six months ago, after being delayed a year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Normally, the Summer and Winter Olympics take place two years apart.
WHERE: In China, with events taking place in Beijing and towns in the neighboring Hebei province
COMPETITION: There will be 109 medal events, featuring sports including: Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, hockey, luge, speed skating, ski jumping and snowboarding. New events include "Big Air" freestyle skiing, mixed team snowboard cross and mixed team ski jumping.
TIME ZONES: This will be a challenge for NBC and its broadcasting partners: During the Olympics, Beijing will be 12 hours ahead of the Central Time Zone.
TUNING IN: The Olympics will air on the networks of NBC and can be streamed on digital platforms including NBCSports.com and Peacock.
WHAT ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL? Super Bowl LVI will take place on Feb. 13, the middle Sunday of the Beijing Winter Games, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
About the club
The sport of curling dates back to the 16th century in Scotland, where the game was played on frozen lochs and ponds. Scottish immigrants brought the game with them to North America.
The modern game evolved during the 20th century.
Curling became a full medal Olympic sport in 1998.
The Racine Curling Club was organized on March 2, 1954, with 28 charter members.
At first, outdoor ice was used, with the indoor club space opening on Feb. 26, 1966.
The Racine Curling Club today provides wintertime activities for more than 160 adult and youth curlers.