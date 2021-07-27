WATCH NOW: Curtis Strange Elementary School hosts 'Mock Olympics'

They came to play and maybe to win. But mostly to have fun.
Marching onto the field, the athletes were younger than those currently competing in Tokyo, but easily as enthusiastic.
On Tuesday, some 70 summer school students representing nine countries participated in a morning of "Mock Olympics" on the vast playing fields of Curtis Strange Elementary School.
The "Mock Olympics" were organized by Jessica Roscioli, a fifth-grade teacher at Strange.
“I have always loved watching the Olympics and thought my students would really enjoy finding out what the games entailed,” she said.
Rosicoli put together the all-school event as a way to round out this year’s summer school session, which ends Thursday.
Unlike the version overseen and sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee, all athletes in the Curtis Strange games played each of the events.
The students were divided into nine countries: USA, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Canada, Greece, Germany, Japan and Australia, which rotated every 10 minutes to one of nine events.
The events included standards such as basketball, the long jump and chin-ups. Some were cleverly modified to accommodate available materials, such as the shot put using water-logged hacky-sacks, tennis using a beach ball and racquets made from heavy paper plates and paint-stir sticks, and the javelin throw utilizing foam pool flotation noodles.
At the end of the games, students received medals and snacks —“torches” consisting of Cheetos in ice-cream cone holders.
Friendly competition
Unlike the real Olympics, this was a just friendly competition, noted academic staff.
Renee Burke, a special education teacher at Curtis Strange, noted that no points were awarded during the games.
“They’re just for fun,” Burke said as she guided her four-member team from Australia through their paces as they dribbled a basketball through a course of cones.
A five-member team representing Greece was dribbling a soccer ball through a cone course under the guidance of teacher Alison Inglehart, while social studies teacher Ben Gesell demonstrated the proper throwing technique for a javelin throw using a foam pool noodle float to his team representing Canada.
“What have we learned from practice?” he asked. “What happens when we throw it in the same direction as the wind?”
Principal Jonathan Bar-Din acted as coach, cheerleader and informal medic at the day's games. He modeled chin-ups for one team and facilitated the procuring of a Band-Aid for an athlete.
"The 'Mock Olympics' fall right into line with the school's mission," Bar-Din said. "We always have sports days at the end of the school year and did so as soon as we could this year. Kids need to get off their devices and do outdoors things like learn to throw a Frisbee."
The games provided students with both academic as well as recreational exercise, Roscioli said.
Before the games took place, students learned facts, including how often the Olympic Games are held, what the rings stand for and that the youngest age for competitors is often 16 but can vary by sport, Roscioli said.
“Many of them have learned that the Olympics is an athletic event that happens every four years and that there are a variety of events and more added in future years to come,” she said. “We also learned that the Games take place over 16 days, and the 2021 Games include 33 sports and 46 disciplines.”
“Any time you can bring social studies into the classroom, it’s a good thing,” Gesell said.