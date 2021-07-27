WATCH NOW: Curtis Strange Elementary School hosts 'Mock Olympics'

At the end of the games, students received medals and snacks —“torches” consisting of Cheetos in ice-cream cone holders.

Friendly competition

Unlike the real Olympics, this was a just friendly competition, noted academic staff.

Renee Burke, a special education teacher at Curtis Strange, noted that no points were awarded during the games.

“They’re just for fun,” Burke said as she guided her four-member team from Australia through their paces as they dribbled a basketball through a course of cones.

A five-member team representing Greece was dribbling a soccer ball through a cone course under the guidance of teacher Alison Inglehart, while social studies teacher Ben Gesell demonstrated the proper throwing technique for a javelin throw using a foam pool noodle float to his team representing Canada.

“What have we learned from practice?” he asked. “What happens when we throw it in the same direction as the wind?”

Principal Jonathan Bar-Din acted as coach, cheerleader and informal medic at the day's games. He modeled chin-ups for one team and facilitated the procuring of a Band-Aid for an athlete.