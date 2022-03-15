WATCH NOW: Daily Dose Cafe relocating to larger building this fall; has outgrown current space

One of Kenosha’s most popular cafes is moving to a much more suitable location this fall.

The Daily Dose Cafe will move from its current location at 6010 40th Ave. to a much larger building less than two miles away at 4512 75th St. It plans to open at the new location in September.

Owner Jennifer Capponi said the cafe outgrew its current 800-square-foot location years ago. Capponi, who’s owned and operated the cafe for nearly 15 years, said she’s had to turn away customers when capacity is reached and can’t add new menu items because the cooking area is too small.

Capponi searched for a larger building for five years and said the new location will be about three times as large as the original location when it’s completely renovated. It will also include a drive-through, something the current location lacks, and outdoor dining.

The building at 4512 75th St. is the site of the former Garbo Motor Sales used vehicle dealership in Pleasant Prairie.

“We’ve just outgrown our space,” Capponi said Tuesday.

“We’re at the point now where we almost can’t operate in this building because of the volume of business that we’re doing. We’re turning away business on a daily basis — catering, people wanting special deliveries, special orders. We’re at the point where we’re turning away so much work because we just can’t do it. That’s the main reason for the move.”

Capponi said the new location will be look “light and airy” and a “little industrious.”

“We’re going to lighten things up, clean it up,” she said. “It will be airy and bright.”

Commitment to quality

The Daily Dose uses Colectivo beans for its coffee and espresso drinks. It also serves a variety of house-made salads, paninis, biscuits and frittatas. Capponi plans to expand the menu when the new location opens.

Capponi said her commitment to quality helped the cafe become a local favorite with college students, young professionals, families and retirees.

“Everything is homemade as far as our soups, sauces, dressings,” she said. “We don’t make our bread here, because we don’t have the space for it. But everything that can be made here is made here.

“I’m a coffee snob, myself. That’s why I got into this business. We only serve organic coffee. I’m convinced that’s why the coffee is so good.”

Capponi also thanked her customers for continuing to support her and her 14 full- and part-time employees. She hopes to hire more in the coming months.

“We have the best customers. We have the best customers. It’s very humbling,” Capponi said. “We are very grateful, very grateful.”

The Daily Dose is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Capponi said she’s still “exploring plans” for the current 800-square-foot location in the Forest Park neighborhood.

“We don’t really know what we’re going to do yet with it,” she said. “Forest Park has been our home.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.