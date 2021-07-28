WATCH NOW: Daisy Girl Scouts sell lemonade to buy donations for Safe Harbor Humane Society

This week, a troop of Daisy Girl Scouts pulled off a neat trick: They turned several gallons of lemonade into puppy treats and kitty litter.
On Saturday, six members of Prairie Lane Elementary School Daisy Girl Scout Troop 30163 sold lemonade to raise funds to purchase items for Safe Harbor Humane Society.
The endeavor was a marked success, reports parent and troop helper Hyun Kim.
“In two hours, they had $470,” she said.
Selling lemonade as a fundraiser was undertaken as a follow-up to a money-education “leaf” (similar to a scout badge) the girls had earned previously, Kim said.
“We had worked with them on counting and sorting money and working on a budget,” she said.
Continuing the idea of learning about money while helping the community, the girls — most of them going into first and second grade this fall — decided to sell lemonade and buy items for the animal shelter.
Kim explained that each girl was assigned a specific job: putting ice in cups, filling the cups with lemonade or adding a slice of lemon. There were also sign holders, a money collector and a girl who did the “sales pitch.”
Instead of selling the lemonade for a set price per cup, they asked for donations, Kim said.
“We advertised on social media and reached out to family and friends,” she said.
By the end of the sale, the girls had collected $497. But even after the lemonade table was folded for the day, donations continued to come in for a grand total of $567.49.
On Monday evening, several troop members went shopping at PetSmart for wish-list items that were listed on Safe Harbor’s website.
“We gave each of the girls a budget and helped them figure out how much they could buy,” Kim said.
The girls came away with a vanload of pet food, treats, toys, cleaning supplies and kitty litter, and the entire troop convened at Safe Harbor on Tuesday evening to deliver the goods. Troop co-leaders Kelly White and Joanna Borchardt were among the parents assisting with the donation drop-off.
“Thank you everyone — this is a lot of good stuff!” said Cassie Culver, shelter adoption counselor and transport coordinator, as she helped the girls and their mothers load the items into wheeled bins.
Dee Cordell, Safe Harbor marketing and communications coordinator, asked the girls about their lemonade sales and told them she was impressed by them.
“In two hours, you raised that much money for this much stuff!” she said. “Good job!”
As a reward for their efforts, the troop toured part of the shelter and got to see the shelter’s feline residents. They also had an up-close-and-personal visit with a up-for-adoption puppy, coincidently also named Daisy.
Shelter staff expressed gratitude for the items and the efforts of the scouts.
“I love all the donations, but when kids pull together to do something out of the goodness of their hearts, it’s so pure and sweet,” Culver said.