WATCH NOW: Daisy Girl Scouts sell lemonade to buy donations for Safe Harbor Humane Society

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We advertised on social media and reached out to family and friends,” she said.

By the end of the sale, the girls had collected $497. But even after the lemonade table was folded for the day, donations continued to come in for a grand total of $567.49.

On Monday evening, several troop members went shopping at PetSmart for wish-list items that were listed on Safe Harbor’s website.

“We gave each of the girls a budget and helped them figure out how much they could buy,” Kim said.

The girls came away with a vanload of pet food, treats, toys, cleaning supplies and kitty litter, and the entire troop convened at Safe Harbor on Tuesday evening to deliver the goods. Troop co-leaders Kelly White and Joanna Borchardt were among the parents assisting with the donation drop-off.

“Thank you everyone — this is a lot of good stuff!” said Cassie Culver, shelter adoption counselor and transport coordinator, as she helped the girls and their mothers load the items into wheeled bins.

Dee Cordell, Safe Harbor marketing and communications coordinator, asked the girls about their lemonade sales and told them she was impressed by them.