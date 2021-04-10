WATCH NOW: Danish Brotherhood to move to former Sears building; receives early house-warming gift

Reason for optimism

Steil. R-Janesville, said he’s encouraged to see the Danish Brotherhood’s determination to return from such massive destruction.

“(They’ve) made that commitment that they’re coming back and are continuing to serve the community,” Steil said. “I believe what they’re saying is they’re going to come back stronger than before and continue to engage the community. I thought, what a great way to come out, say hello, say thanks for their work and do it with the pride of the United States with our flag.”

The American flag Steil presented came straight from the U.S. Capitol, and from his perspective, that holds plenty of symbolism as the nation continues to rebuild from not only the riots and civil unrest across the country last summer, but the global pandemic.

“I’m excited to present it,” Steil said. “What occurred in Kenosha, the eyes of the nation were on our city for a number of days, so much so that the President of the United States came. I was on the phone with President Trump on a daily basis, talking about what was playing out here, how we get resources into the community, ultimately inviting him to come to the city, as he obviously did.